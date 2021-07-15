A girls’ youth soccer clinic hosted by the Lamoille Union High School girls’ soccer program will be held on two consecutive Mondays, July 19 and July 26.
The clinic is for kids in kindergarten to fifth grade.
Registration is from 4:30-5 p.m. and the clinic starts at 5 p.m. and lasts for an hour.
Players should wear cleats and shin guards. Bring a soccer ball and plenty to drink.
Stay after the clinic and watch the high school game.
A parent or guardian needs to fill out a wavier before attending any sessions. RSVP to 23bfreeman@luhs18.org or markdfreeman224@gmail.com with name, age and clinic or clinics your child will attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.