Two cross-country runners from Lamoille Union High School have been named to the Vermont All-State Team.
Senior MegAnne Gilmore and sophomore Maggie McGee were both named to the list of the top harriers across Vermont’s three cross-country divisions.
Gilmore and McGee gave Lamoille one of the most dominant duos in Division 2 this season, as both regularly finished in the top 10 all season and had a slew of top-five and podium finishes between them.
The pair saved their best for last, as Gilmore finished second and McGee was third in the Division 2 state championships.
Also on the All-State Team is Ava Thurston of Harwood Union High School, who beat out the two Lamoille harriers for the state championship, along with her teammates Britta Zetterstrom and Charlie Flint. Craftsbury’s Camille Bolduc also made the team.