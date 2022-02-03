Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club in Morrisville for the fifth year sponsored the 2022 Primitive Biathlon. Competitors from New Hampshire and Connecticut as well as Vermont braved extreme temperatures on Jan. 29-30.

They trekked 2 miles through the snow on traditional snowshoes, some wearing period attire, stopping at each of four stations to load and fire their muzzleloaders at targets up to 60 yards away. Competitors were all smiles and ready to sit by the fireplace, tell stories and drink hot coffee upon returning to the clubhouse after finishing.

Overall winners’ elapsed time ranged from 32:39 minutes to 41:01 minutes.

Harland Blodgett of Underhill and Larry Hame of East Hardwick are past presidents of the club. They regularly participate in biathlons, woods walks, the blue and gray and large events like The Territorial. Just a few years ago, Blodgett was New England muzzleloader champion. During the biathlon and most other muzzleloader events, he makes sure no one goes hungry. He generally arrives early, settles in at station 2 for the day, keeps a fire going and can be counted on to cook something good, like pancakes for breakfast and stew or chili and cornbread for lunch.

Consequently, station 2 is always a popular place for volunteers and competitors alike.

Results

Overall winners

1. David Bressette, Swanton

2. Rollo MacWilliams, Sunapee, NH

3. Brian Rowell, Saxtons River

Inline winners

1. John Hudgens

2. Rollo MacWilliams

Junior

Owen MacWilliams

Pistol

Brian Rowell

Rifle

1. Rollo MacWilliams

2. Skip Ward

3. Ken Robins

Ladies

1. Amber Robins

2. Debbie Fulle

Senior Lady

Danielle Rogea

Senior Rifle

1. David Bressette

2. Skip Ward

Smoothbore

1. Brian Rowell

2. Jean Goodell

Woods Walker

1. Ken Hoeppner

2. Sandy MacWilliams

3. Ray Konopko

