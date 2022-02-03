Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club in Morrisville for the fifth year sponsored the 2022 Primitive Biathlon. Competitors from New Hampshire and Connecticut as well as Vermont braved extreme temperatures on Jan. 29-30.
They trekked 2 miles through the snow on traditional snowshoes, some wearing period attire, stopping at each of four stations to load and fire their muzzleloaders at targets up to 60 yards away. Competitors were all smiles and ready to sit by the fireplace, tell stories and drink hot coffee upon returning to the clubhouse after finishing.
Overall winners’ elapsed time ranged from 32:39 minutes to 41:01 minutes.
Harland Blodgett of Underhill and Larry Hame of East Hardwick are past presidents of the club. They regularly participate in biathlons, woods walks, the blue and gray and large events like The Territorial. Just a few years ago, Blodgett was New England muzzleloader champion. During the biathlon and most other muzzleloader events, he makes sure no one goes hungry. He generally arrives early, settles in at station 2 for the day, keeps a fire going and can be counted on to cook something good, like pancakes for breakfast and stew or chili and cornbread for lunch.
Consequently, station 2 is always a popular place for volunteers and competitors alike.
Results
Overall winners
1. David Bressette, Swanton
2. Rollo MacWilliams, Sunapee, NH
3. Brian Rowell, Saxtons River
Inline winners
1. John Hudgens
2. Rollo MacWilliams
Junior
Owen MacWilliams
Pistol
Brian Rowell
Rifle
1. Rollo MacWilliams
2. Skip Ward
3. Ken Robins
Ladies
1. Amber Robins
2. Debbie Fulle
Senior Lady
Danielle Rogea
Senior Rifle
1. David Bressette
2. Skip Ward
Smoothbore
1. Brian Rowell
2. Jean Goodell
Woods Walker
1. Ken Hoeppner
2. Sandy MacWilliams
3. Ray Konopko
