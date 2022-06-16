Lamoille Valley Fish & Game Club holds its annual Father’s Day fishing derby Sunday, June 19, 9 a.m. to noon.
The derby will be held at Marble Pond, 212 Beach Hill Road, in Morristown.
Look for the signs on the north end of Randolph Road and Cottage Street.
Fishing is open for 14 year olds and younger. There will be prizes.
For information, call 802-279-6703.
