Of all winter sports, the biathlon may be the toughest.
The highly competitive sport requires the skills of cross-country skiing and the precision of rifle shooting.
But for biathlete Emily Dreissigacker, the Olympics run in the family and the biathlon is in their blood.
Dreissigacker is a Peoples Academy alumna, having graduated in 2007, who went on to compete in the 2018 Olympic biathlon and earned a career best result.
She’s not the only one, though — so have her father and her sister, Hannah, in the same sport.
“I definitely got my passion for sports from my parents,” Dreissigacker said, “and I started biathlon specifically because my brother and my sister were doing it.”
While in high school, Dreissigacker trained on the cross-country skiing team and the cross-country running and track teams.
Some of her fondest memories of high school included building the well-known bread oven at Peoples Academy in her French class with Mr. Carr, she said, and, like many high schoolers, participating in the fun activities at winter carnival.
As for academics, one of her favorite subjects was fine metals class with Mr. Weiss.
“I just liked anything hands on, or where we were able to make things,” Dreissigacker said. And although she may be known for her athletic skills, the achievements in her academic life were notable, too.
After graduating from Peoples Academy, she attended Dartmouth College, a private Ivy League in New Hampshire.
Now a retired Olympian, Emily and her husband are starting a farm in Wolcott called Rowdy Cow Ranch where they are raising a herd of belted galloways for beef.
Olivia Owens is a student at Peoples Academy in Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.