Half of the Lamoille Union boys’ varsity soccer team is new this year and the coach is also in his first year skippering a high school varsity team.
According to 21-year-old head coach Jake Benoit, the team is young — 10 freshmen, five sophomores and five seniors — “and the expectation is nothing else than progression.” Benoit hopes to build the team into champion caliber in three to four years.
“As far for this year, my outlook on the season is very positive, despite the obstacles,” Benoit, a 2019 Lamoille graduate, said. “Winning is not important to me, as long as we are getting better as a team in all aspects of the game and not just soccer but being respected as a good soccer team and players, and a school that puts effort into their soccer program.”
Here’s how the team has fared so far this season.
Sept. 14
Lake Region 6, Lamoille 1
The Lancers notched their first point of the season Tuesday, on the road against Lake Region.
The team heads to Harwood Saturday before hosting rival Peoples Academy Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Sept. 11
Stowe 10, Lamoille 0
Perennial powerhouse Stowe had its way with the young Lancer team, keeping Lamoille’ goalies busy.
Starting netkeeper, senior Caleb Bezio, had 15 saves, while backup goalie saved four.
Despite the scoreboard, Benoit saw a silver lining.
“This was a very fast paced game,” he said. “There was great ball pressure and effort to play by my team. Every goal scored by Stowe was earned, as they passed and moved the ball very efficiently. Additionally, there were far more scoring opportunities for the Lancers this game than last game.”
Sept. 3
Enosburg 8, Lamoille 0
The Lancers dropped their season opener to a stacked Enosburg team with bigger players, but coach Benoit said it was good barometer.
“This was the boys’ first regular season game of the season, and for more than half of the team, it was their first varsity game,” Benoit said. “They played hard, but the size of the Enosburg roster proved to be a challenge for my team as they are much smaller and younger, so guys were getting pushed off the ball easily and losing 50-50 balls in the air.”
Howrigan led Enosburg in scoring with two goals and an assist. Lamoille goalie Hayden Cheever stopped seven shots.
