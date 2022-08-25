A Lamoille Union High School soccer player has been chosen for a top regional honor in the sport.
Incoming senior Barrett Freeman has been selected to the East Region player roster for the U.S. Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program.
Freeman was the only player from Vermont to be chosen for the girls’ roster among East Region states and just one of 18 girls chosen for the team.
Players are scouted and selected from the Olympic Development Program State Team tournament and then invited for tryouts, where the field is narrowed to 27 girls competing for 18 roster spots.
Freeman will be considered for a spot on the U18 National Team that will play the regional showcase for the U18 National Team in Orlando this November.
The Olympic Development program describes itself as “an identifying program of choice for players and coaches with a focus on development” that identifies and provides “opportunities for high potential players, facilitates their development and exposes them to the next level of their chosen pathway.”
