Longtime PA girls’ soccer coach Jim Eisenhardt, who retired last year after 21 years of coaching, was honored during halftime at the girls’ homecoming game Friday.
Principal Phil Grant said, “Jim has had an immense impact on the soccer program and school community, including an instrumental role in forming the Morrisville Soccer Club and EuroTrip.”
Eisenhardt had a career record of 258 wins and 93 losses.
Here are some other numbers: 50 consecutive wins; 50 playoff wins; 22 goals scored in championships versus only 5 against; 7 state championships wins, out of 8 trips, including 4 in a row (2011-2014); 2 undefeated seasons (2012 and 2013); and 1 All American.
