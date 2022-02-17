High school gymnast Kayla Meegan stands out when she travels to meets with the Champlain Valley Union High School team, and not just because she is almost always standing atop the podium after every meet.
Meegan, an 18-year-old senior from Johnson, also stands out because of her leotard colors — not CVU red and white, but the blue and gold of Lamoille Union High School, where she’s a student.
Meegan has been traveling and training with the CVU team all year, but putting up numbers as a Lancer, a team of one, more often than not finishing number one.
Meegan was selected as the Burlington Free Press Vermont varsity athlete of the week earlier this season, after a clean sweep of one meet, winning each discipline — vault, bars, beam and floor.
Although Meegan has been training and competing in the sport for a decade, this is her first season performing at the varsity level.
Her very first introduction to the sport did not have an auspicious beginning. After she “begged and begged” her mother to hold her third birthday party at a gym in New York, where they lived for a short stint, she tripped and fell and hurt her arm.
“We had to go to the emergency room, and I missed my party,” she laughed.
She got her first real taste of gymnastics in the recreation program at Johnson Elementary School, but she quickly advanced out of that and had to look around for a place to further her skills. Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex was just opening at the time, and Meegan checked it out and has been training there ever since.
She started in beginner classes at age 8 and started competing at the club level when she was 12. She still competes at the club level, which she intends to continue when she goes to college.
Like all sports where your high school doesn’t have a team, there’s a lot of driving to get to meets and practices. Luckily Meegan has a car. She drives to Regal nearly every day, and sometimes twice a day if there’s a double practice — morning drive to the gym, back to Lamoille for classes and back to the gym for a late practice or a meet.
Competing alongside the CVU team, Meegan finds herself with two sets of coaches — she has been coached by Regal’s Xcel Team director and coach Maribeth Long for the past decade, while the Redhawks are coached by Madison Bourdeau and Ashley Bachand. She said this can help when trying to figure a way to get the most out of the countless moves gymnasts make, whether right side up or upside down or somewhere in between.
“It’s kind of nice, because I get two different styles of coaching, and it’s kind of like looking at it from a different perspective,” she said. “So, they’ll all be able to give me tips that I haven’t heard before.”
Meegan counts vault and floor routines as her strongest, and the uneven bars as the weakest portion of her routine. She said scoring in gymnastics is based upon a degree of difficulty in each discipline — there are A-level, B-level and C-level skills, and competitors need to have a minimum number of high-level skills in order to start at a maximum of 10 in the discipline, or otherwise go with a lower ceiling.
“So, on bars, I only start at a 9.5 because I don’t have the right amount of skills,” she said. “But a lot of people also don’t start from 10s, so that’s OK.”
In the floor exercises, Meegan prefers to wow the judges with a technical routine filled with flips and tumbles, rather than impress them with a more performative dance program.
“You have to really sell your routine, which I haven’t always been the best at. But I’ve always been pretty decent at doing the tumbling and the flips,” she said.
Gymnasts may be the most flexible and agile of athletes, but they don’t get to perform all those gravity-defying feats without crashing to earth on occasion, and Meegan’s had her share of injuries in a decade of practicing and competing.
There was the third birthday party. There was an ankle rolling injury as a ninth grader during a spirited game of Medic. Last year, she experienced a back spasm pulling a far more pedestrian maneuver — getting up off the couch. She discovered she had a compressed spine and pinched sciatic nerve, the result of an attempt a couple of years earlier at a trick in the backyard.
“I was trying to do a backflip off my mat and the mat slipped, and so I just went up and came down on my neck and sprained it, which was no fun,” she said.
She said that’s part of the reason she’s thinking about sticking to club-level competition instead of pursuing gymnastics at the collegiate level.
“I might give my body a break, and then if I decide, ‘Oh, I really miss it,’ I can go back to it, but not as intensely as I’ve been doing it,” she said.
The state championships are this Saturday at the Regal facility. Despite amassing a load of first-place finishes, Meegan thinks her stiffest competition comes from Evelyn LaCroix of Montpelier High School. LaCroix nailed a perfect 10 on the balance beam last week, which contributed an all-around score of 38.5.
This being her inaugural varsity season, Meegan hasn’t competed in a state championship meet, but she has watched, and she’s excited for the energy that comes from these big meets. Typically, there are one or two other schools competing, but everyone who flips, twists and flies through the smaller meets throughout the year will be at Regal on Saturday.
“When I went and watched, the energy levels were really high and people were just cheering each other on, so I’m excited for that,” she said.
