Peoples Academy’s boys’ soccer coach Angie Faraci continues to pile up her own awards while steering the program back to the top of Division 3.

Faraci was named the 2020 Vermont Coach of the Year for all boys’ soccer coaches by the Vermont Soccer Coaches of America. On top of that award, she was selected by her fellow coaches as the Coach of the Year for Vermont’s small schools, which includes all boys’ teams in Divisions 3 and 4. Her selection as the top boys’ coach for small schools put Faraci in the running for the statewide honor for all boys’ teams, which she then won.

She is the first woman to be named the top boys’ soccer coach in the state.

“It kinda caught me off guard,” Faraci said, because she and the other coaches had selected Stowe coach Shane Bufano as coach of the year for the Capital League, and she didn’t think she was being considered for the statewide awards.

Faraci was also named Coach of the Year for all of Vermont’s small schools in 2017, the same year she won Capital League Coach of the Year and guided the Wolves to the D-3 state championship game, where they fell to rival Stowe.

Faraci found out last Monday she had won both awards.

“Being recognized by my peers, that speaks volumes,” said Faraci, who this year became the first female coach to guide a boys’ soccer program to a state title in the history of Vermont soccer. To her, the double recognition by her peers means the most because it reflects the values and skills she aims to teach her players and how those are reflected by her team’s play and conduct.

“It’s a reflection of how they see my players on the field,” Faraci said, giving her players much of the credit. “How hard they play, their sportsmanship and the technical and tactical ability of my team.”

Faraci’s selection for all boys’ soccer teams means her resume and application will be forwarded on to the national convention of the United Soccer Coaches of America for consideration for the same award at the national level.