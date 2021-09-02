Soccer drills

The Peoples Academy varsity soccer teams gets some practice in ahead of the fall sports season, which starts this weekend. The girls host Northfield/Williamstown in their opener Saturday at 11 a.m.
Soccer drills

The Peoples Academy varsity soccer teams gets some practice in ahead of the fall sports season, which starts this weekend. The boys travel to BFA-Fairfax Friday at 4:30 p.m.
On the move

The PA cross country team logs some miles around the Morrisville campus. The team’s first meet is Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Randolph Invitational.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.