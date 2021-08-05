Fall soccer registration is now open in Johnson.
The program is available to children from age 4 through the 6th grade, depending on coaching resources. Registration closes Sept. 4.
Cost is $30 per player, $45 for two children, or $60 for a family of three or more. More at johnsonrecreationvt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.