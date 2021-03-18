Boys’ hockey
March 14: Stowe 7, Spaulding 2 (playoffs)
March 10: South Burlington 7, Stowe 4
Talk about saving the best for last. Talk about any given Sunday.
Followers of the PA/Stowe boys’ hockey team that went 0-6 during the pandemic-shortened regular season might not have had high expectations for the playoffs, but the Raiders shocked the field with a 7-2 win over Spaulding in the first round of the postseason.
Also notable: 85.7 percent of the scoring came from one player — Henry Paumgarten, who knocked in six goals. That’s a double hat trick, something almost unheard of, especially in a competitive hockey state like Vermont.
Paumgarten scored three of his goals in the second period and, as a couple of cherries on top, scored the last two unassisted.
“Once in a lifetime game from Henry,” said assistant coach Jon Grace.
“The greatest individual effort I’ve ever seen live,” added head coach Adrien Melrose.
That’s high praise from the man who is the son of former pro, and ESPN commentator, Barry Melrose.
Of course, scoring goals is only half the game, and Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse — behind a stifling Raider defense — made sure to keep Spaulding’s pucks out of the net. Newhouse stopped 23 shots, half of them in the first period.
The squad had a second-round playoff game against second-seeded BFA-St. Albans, but it was played after press deadline on Wednesday.
By the way, if no one has yet given Paumgarten a nickname, might we suggest Henry VI?
Girls’ hockey
March 13: Stowe def Missisquoi by forfeit (playoffs)
March 10: Woodstock 6, Stowe 4
The PA/Stowe girls also went 0-6 on the regular season and won their first game of the playoffs, but they did it without scoring a single post-season goal.
The Raiders drew No. 7 Missisquoi, which pulled out of the playoffs and lost by forfeit.
Like the boys, the Stowe girls played a second-round match against another second-seeded team, Hartford. But, that game was also played on Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, so it’s unclear if the luck of the Irish was with those Raiders.
Girls’ playoff hoops
March 16: No. 4 Peoples 48, No. 13 White River Valley 29
March 16: No. 4 Spaulding 62, No. 13 Lamoille 29
What to do when a winning streak comes to an end? Start another one.
After a minor course correction — a loss at Division 2 powerhouse North Country — the Wolves won their last three games of the season and continued the streak into the opening round of the playoffs.
No. 4 Peoples “hosted” White River Valley at sister school Stowe High Tuesday night and bested the Upper Valley school 48-29. Shelby Wells had 16 points for the Wolves in their winning effort, while Gracie Beck added 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Tanner Drury led White River with 16.
Peoples will tip off against fifth-seeded Oxbow Friday.
Tuesday was the end of the road for 13th-seeded Lamoille. The Lady Lancers finished their season 1-6 and fell to No. 4 Spaulding in the playdowns. Lamoille didn’t get on the scoreboard for the first 10 minutes, while Spaulding opened up with a 22-0 run.
Boys’ hoops
March 12: Peoples 37, Lamoille 45
For Lamoille County basketball fans — even if they were fake fans cleverly crafted out of blown-up photos mounted on cardboard and sprinkled throughout the bleachers — there’s nothing like wrapping up the regular season with a matchup of forever rivals Peoples Academy and Lamoille Union.
In a defensive bout, the Wolves beat the undefeated Lamoille squad in the Wolves’ gym, 37-35.
The win pushed Peoples to 3-5 on the season and earned the team a 10-seed in the playoffs. The game was played Wednesday on the road against 7th-ranked Enosburg.
With the loss, Lamoille ended its season at 4-1, good enough for a 7-seed and a home game against 10th-ranked Lyndon. That first-round game was played, wait for it, Wednesday after press deadline.
