August Enos, a 14-year-old who attends Lamoille Union Middle School, competed in the recent U.S. Snowboard Association national snowboard competition held at Copper Mountain, Colo.
At the nationals, an invite-only competition, she placed 11th overall in boardercross and 5th overall in giant slalom.
Skiing since the age of 2, Enos switched to snowboarding at 5.
She trains with Green Mountain Academy in Stowe two days a week with coach Mike Brainard.
She has competed in slalom, giant slalom and boardercross and has received first, second and third place finishes in competitions all over New England.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.