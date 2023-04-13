The Peoples Academy-Stowe baseball team started its pursuit of a third straight state title with a home opener Tuesday against rival Lamoille Union High School, beating the Lancers 16-0 in four and a half innings.
Ace Ben Alekson pitched a no-hitter for the Wolves, fanning 16 batters with a fastball clocked at 94 mph.
