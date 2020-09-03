Scott Dragon, Jason Pelkey, Scott Weston and Trevor Jaques all won Aug. 27, the final Thursday night of racing in this summer at Barre’s Thunder Road

In other racing that night, Chris Couture of East Barre won the 4-cylinder class in the annual “Run-What-U-Brung” head-to-head spectator races; Couture claimed the championship in his Mini Cooper. Berlin’s Justin Lawrence took the top spot on the podium in his Chevy Corvette in the 8-cylinder class for the second straight year.

Dragon’s win in the 50-lap feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models was his third victory of the season and catapulted him back up the season-long points standings, giving him an outside shot at the annual “King of the Road” title for the Late Models.

Pelkey claimed the win in the 40-lap feature for the Flying Tigers, Weston got the win in the 25-lap Street Stocks and Jaques won the 20-lap feature for Road Warriors.

Racers will be back for the Labor Day Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Late Models

1. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton

2. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre

3. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott

17. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott

Flying Tigers

1. Jason Pelkey, 64, Barre

2. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg

3. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury

15. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury

17. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morristown

21. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick

28. Dwayne Lanphear, 40, Morristown

Street Stocks

1. Scott Weston, 04, Berlin

2. Tommy Campbell, 85, Middlesex

3. Tim Hunt, 93, Derby

4. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott

19. Zach Audet, 9, Morristown

Road Warriors

1. Trevor Jaques, 57, Milton

2. Dan Garrett Jr., 54, Berlin

3. Tyler Whittemore, 74, Barre

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.