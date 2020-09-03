Scott Dragon, Jason Pelkey, Scott Weston and Trevor Jaques all won Aug. 27, the final Thursday night of racing in this summer at Barre’s Thunder Road
In other racing that night, Chris Couture of East Barre won the 4-cylinder class in the annual “Run-What-U-Brung” head-to-head spectator races; Couture claimed the championship in his Mini Cooper. Berlin’s Justin Lawrence took the top spot on the podium in his Chevy Corvette in the 8-cylinder class for the second straight year.
Dragon’s win in the 50-lap feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models was his third victory of the season and catapulted him back up the season-long points standings, giving him an outside shot at the annual “King of the Road” title for the Late Models.
Pelkey claimed the win in the 40-lap feature for the Flying Tigers, Weston got the win in the 25-lap Street Stocks and Jaques won the 20-lap feature for Road Warriors.
Racers will be back for the Labor Day Classic on Sunday, Sept. 6.
Late Models
1. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton
2. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
3. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
17. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
Flying Tigers
1. Jason Pelkey, 64, Barre
2. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
3. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
15. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
17. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morristown
21. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
28. Dwayne Lanphear, 40, Morristown
Street Stocks
1. Scott Weston, 04, Berlin
2. Tommy Campbell, 85, Middlesex
3. Tim Hunt, 93, Derby
4. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
19. Zach Audet, 9, Morristown
Road Warriors
1. Trevor Jaques, 57, Milton
2. Dan Garrett Jr., 54, Berlin
3. Tyler Whittemore, 74, Barre
