Here’s a look at reports from successful deer hunters at two local big-game reporting stations, the Fishing Hole in Morrisville and the Craftsbury Village Store in Craftsbury, during rifle season this fall.
The Fishing Hole is one of two reporting stations left in Lamoille County; the other is the Cambridge Village Market in Cambridge.
The Cambridge market rejected requests by the News & Citizen for deer reports, saying did not have the records. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is currently compiling the information, which should be published at a later date.
Listed here are each hunter’s name, the number of antler points and weight of the deer, and the town where the deer was taken. Reports are based on information kept at reporting stations and may be incomplete.
Note: Roughly half the deer reported at the Fishing Hole appear here. The rest will be published later.
Craftsbury Village Store, Craftsbury
Monte Mason, 8 points, 206 pounds, Craftsbury; Travis Earle, 8 points, 205 pounds, Lowell; Andrew Horstman, 9 points, 198 pounds, Craftsbury; Gary Moyer, 8 points, 188 pounds, Craftsbury; Jordan Maskell, 8 points, 188 pounds, Eden; Dylan Morrill, 10 points, 187 pounds, Lowell; Travis Martin, 7 points, 185 pounds, Craftsbury; John Lamare, 8 points, 182 pounds, Wolcott; Jeremiah McCann, 8 points, 176 pounds, Craftsbury; Joshua Powers, 5 points, 176 pounds, Elmore; Winfred Moodie, 6 points, 174 pounds, Albany.
Cody Small, 8 points, 173 pounds, Johnson; Brooke Wells, 7 points, 173 pounds, Walden; Michael Martin, 6 points, 171 pounds, Craftsbury; John Richardson, 8 points, 169 pounds, Greensboro; Aaron Bailey, 8 points, 167 pounds, Greensboro; Thomas Chamberlain, 8 points, 166 pounds, Morristown; Jeffrey Davis, 5 points, 162 pounds, Albany; Thomas Bohannon, 8 points, 162 pounds, Albany; Joseph Hoadley, 8 points, 160 pounds, Morristown; Tyler Buswell, 4 points, 157 pounds, Greensboro; Kyle Mclean, 7 points, 156 pounds, Eden; Todd Harris, 8 points, 156 pounds, Wolcott; Conrad Harris, 7 points, 154 pounds, Wolcott.
Shane Phillips, 8 points, 152 pounds, Johnson; Haven King, 4 points, 151 pounds, Greensboro; Lincoln Martin, 7 points, 150 pounds, Albany; Amanda Bills, 4 points, 150 pounds, Craftsbury; Guy Brown, 4 points, 148 pounds, Craftsbury; Richard Trombley, 8 points, 148 pounds, Greensboro; Mariah Earle, 4 points, 145 pounds, Eden; James Parent, 6 points, 145 pounds, Craftsbury; Jasson Wells, 6 points, 143 pounds, Stowe; Keith Christianson, 8 points, 143 pounds, Lowell; Wayne Blaisdell, 4 points, 141 pounds, Wolcott; Harry Miller, 4 points, 140 pounds, Greensboro; Bradley Blaisdell, 6 points, 140 pounds, Elmore.
Gabriel Tempesta, 8 points, 138 pounds, Wolcott; Roy Darling, 6 points, 137 pounds, Craftsbury; Julian Trombly-Whitaker, 4 points, 136 pounds, Stowe; Raymond Lapoint, 3 points, 136 pounds, Craftsbury; Marcel Gravel, 8 points, 135 pounds, Wolcott; Cedrus Hannan, 7 points, 134 pounds, Craftsbury; Seth Robillard, 4 points, 134 pounds, Craftsbury; Michael Pierce, 5 points, 134 pounds, Craftsbury; Logan Earle, 6 points, 134 pounds, Wolcott; Susanna Geilen, 4 points, 134 pounds, Albany; Nathan Brown, 6 points, 131 pounds, Craftsbury; Calvin Gillen, 4 points, 129 pounds, Morristown; Kent Young, 6 points, 129 pounds, Craftsbury.
Adam Allen, 4 points, 127 pounds, Wolcott; Jeffrey Gillen, 5 points, 126 pounds, Morristown; Jay Lamell, 6 points, 126 pounds, Stowe; Travis Bailey, 5 points, 119 pounds, Greensboro; Kevin Willey, 4 points, 119 pounds, Craftsbury; Erik Quinn, 4 points, 119 pounds, Hardwick; Ryan Gillespie, 4 points, 116 pounds, Stowe; Keith Dunbar, 3 points, 116 pounds, Greensboro; Janet Bohannon, 5 points, 113 pounds, Greensboro; George Huard, 3 points, 112 pounds, Craftsbury; Michael Westcom, 5 points, 110 pounds, Hyde Park; Tom Anderson, 3 points, 109 pounds, Craftsbury;
The Old Fishing Hole, Morrisville
Ryan Davis, 6 points, 128 points, Johnson; Kristopher Dompierre, 6 points, 136 points, Hyde Park; Steffan Asper, 6 points, 158 pounds, Johnson; Thomas Boulanger, 4 points, 121 pounds, Johnson; Kevin Tinker, 5 points, 158 pounds, Johnson; Josh Day, 5 points, 127 pounds, Johnson; Dwayne Lanphear, 7 points, 151 pounds, Morristown; Michael Putvain, 4 points, 107 pounds, Hyde Park; Simon Kribstock, 6 points, 161 pounds, Hyde Park; Dan Wilcox, 6 points, 197 pounds, Hyde Park; Dean Trombly, 5 points, 103 pounds, Hyde Park; Michael Barry, 8 points, 137 pounds, Belvidere; Steven Chase, 6 points, 166 pounds, Elmore; Brandon Lanphear, 6 points, 160 pounds, Morristown.
Lucas Paten, 4 points, 161 pounds, Morristown; Joey Davis, 9 points, 194 pounds, Stowe; Richard Keith, 4 points, 140 pounds, Johnson; James White, 7 points, 135 pounds, Wolcott; David Butler, 8 points, 165 pounds, Johnson; Morgan Putvain, 7 points, 129 pounds, Hyde Park; Michael Lemay, 3 points, 139 pounds, Johnson; Daniel Wescom, 4 points, 150 pounds, Belvidere; Joshuah Boyajain, 7 points, 146 pounds, Johnson; Clarence Towne Jr., 6 points, 149 pounds, Elmore; David Young, 8 points, 135 pounds, Johnson; Daren Small, 8 points 149 pounds, Stowe; Bernard Allen, 6 points, 199 pounds, Morristown.
Steven Osgood, 4 points, 127 pounds, Belvidere; Brian Cote, 3 points, 118 pounds, Morristown; Calvin Nichols III, 4 points, 119, Morristown; Tyler Thomas, 4 points, 125 pounds, Morristown; Aaron Cady, 8 points, 169 pounds, Stowe; Alex Desjardins, 7 points, 157 pounds, Stowe; Nolan Hurley, 9 points, 172 pounds, Waterbury; Joseph Mack, 5 points, 142 pounds, Waterbury; Jacques Marcoux, 10 points, 166 pounds, Morristown; Todd Shonio, 6 points, 123 pounds, Stowe; Dennis Langdell, 4 points, 136 pounds, Waterville; Robert Spaulding, 6 points, 127 pounds, Elmore; Chad Fay, 10 points, 168 pounds, Waterbury; Tyler Manosh, 6 points, 154 pounds, Hyde Park.
Tucker Courchaine, 7 points, 154 pounds, Johnson; Jason Batchelder, 3 points, 138 pounds, Elmore; Tory Horner, 4 points, 154 pounds, Cambridge; Edward Emmons, 6 points, 131 pounds, Hyde Park; Nathan Deslandes, 8 points, 130 pounds, Stowe; Robert Laird III, 4 points, 146 pounds, Hyde Park; Wade Chaffee, 5 points, 117 pounds, Stowe; Jacob Shonio, 5 points, 144 pounds, Stowe; Scott Domino, 6 points 154 pounds, Stowe; Brandon Emmons, 4 points, 143 pounds, Hyde Park; Eric Gordon, 4 points, 124 pounds, Eden; Skylar Poleio, 6 points, 156 pounds, Hyde Park.