Shelburne’s Trampas Demers, Craftsbury’s Mike Martin, Waterbury’s Tanner Woodard and Berlin’s Chris Davis all won on Community College of Vermont Night at Thunder Road on Thursday, June 25.

The races were part of the second night of racing held at Thunder Road this year; races scheduled for earlier this spring were canceled due to the pandemic.

Demers won the 50-lap feature race for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models after a pair of disqualifications. He appeared to have finished second in the race to defending track champion Jason Corliss, but both Corliss and third-place finisher Eric Chase failed their post-race inspections, giving Demers his 13th-career win at Thunder Road.

Martin won the 40-lap feature for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, moving up from his eighth-place starting spot to claim an early lead, then holding off Colchester’s Sam Caron late to get his 10th-career victory in the division.

Woodard claimed his first-ever victory on the Barre high banks, winning the 25-lap feature event for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks. Davis won his second-straight feature race for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors, moving all the way up from 14th to get the win in the 20-lap final race.

Thunder Road will celebrate July 4 tonight, July 2 beginning at 7 p.m. with the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular. For the first time all season, a limited number of fans will be allowed to watch the races in person; only a limited number of tickets will be sold for each seating section at Thunder Road, and fans will have to remain in their section throughout the event.

All four of the track’s divisions will have a full night of racing tonight; with only a limited number of fans allowed in the stands all races will still be available via pay-per-view on Northeast Sports Network. Fireworks scheduled for the evening have been postponed.

The top five drivers in each feature race on June 25, plus how some other local drivers did, can be found below. Drivers are listed by place, name, number and hometown.

Late Models

1. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne

2. Darrell Morin, 17, Westford

3. Matthew Smith, 04, Essex

4. Kyle Pembroke, 27, Montpelier

5. Boomer Morris, 13, Barre

7. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg

8. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott

10. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott

Flying Tigers

1. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury

2. Sam Caron, 07, Colchester

3. Danny Doyle, 51, Randolph

4. Cameron Ouellette, 90, Barre

5. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg

8. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick

9. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury

10. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg

13. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morristown

16. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury

20. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott

26. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury

28. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury

Street Stocks

2. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury

2. Cooper French, 4, Northfield

3. Brandon Gray, 00, Thetford

4. Juan Marshall, 79, Pittsfield

5. JT Blanchard, 66, Graniteville

6. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott

8. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Morristown

11. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne

12. Michael Gay, 3, South Burlington

18. Thomas Peck, 96, Waterbury

Road Warriors

1. Chris Davis, 69, Berlin

2. Brian Butney, 87, East Corinth

3. Tyler Whittemore, 74, Barre

4. Sean McCarthy, 86, Williamstown

5. Josh Vilbrin, 07, Northfield

