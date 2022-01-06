For the next two weeks, the Lamoille South school district will not allow spectators at home sporting matches due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in Vermont.
The ban started on Jan. 5, and includes schools in Morristown, Elmore and Stowe.
“Our goal is to preserve the season for our athletes and livestreaming will be available when possible. We have made this decision in conjunction with other local districts in the Winooski Valley Region,” a press release from school officials said.
“We appreciate your support as we navigate this current situation while keeping the best interests of our students and community at the forefront.”
