The 2023 Lamoille County all-star team lost to Champlain Valley in a heartbreaker Saturday, losing its lead late in the game.
The Lamoille County Majors lost 4-3 but still have a chance for a state championship berth on Friday.
Champlain Valley was down 3-2 in the top of the fifth inning when Carl Giangregorio doubled, scoring two runs.
Champlain Valley got on the board in the first inning after Izyk McGuire doubled and scored a run.
The Majors’ Connor Nolan grounded out, which helped the all-stars tie the game at one in the bottom of the second.
In the bottom of the third, Lamoille County broke the tie when Hugo Vanovac drew a walk and scored. A walk by Blaine Gillespie extended the lead to 3-1.
Braden Cook got the win for Champlain Valley. The reliever allowed three hits and no runs over three and two-thirds, striking out two and walking one.
Gillespie took the loss for Majors. The righty went five innings, surrendering four runs (one earned) on five hits, striking out five and walking three. Reid McAvey opened the game for Champlain Valley. The starting pitcher allowed one hit and three runs (two earned) over two and one-third innings, striking out one and walking eight.
Jack Bruno, Jackson Stram, Connor Mayo and Max Lund each collected one hit for Lamoille County. Vanovac Gillespie and Mayo each drove in one run.
The Majors 2023 had a strong eye at the plate, amassing nine walks. Vanovac and Liam West led the team with two bases on balls, and the team turned one double play.
Giangregorio went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Champlain Valley in hits. The team didn’t commit a single error in the field. Chase Rodiff had the most chances in the field with four.
The Majors play Friday, July 28, at 6 p.m. at Shifillitti Park in Burlington against St. Johnsbury. The winner will play Champlain Valley in the championship games on Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday if necessary.
Lamoille County defeated Brattleboro 3-0 Sunday.
Stram started the game for the Majors and recorded 18 outs.
The team got on the board in the bottom of the second inning after West doubled, and Brattleboro committed an error, each scoring one run.
Jackson Stram earned the win for Lamoille County, surrendering five hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out nine and walking one. Axton Crowley took the loss for Brattleboro, going three innings and giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, striking out one and walking three.
The Majors’ Owen Ruane made the most of their chances at the plate. The number eight hitter led the team with two hits in two at bats. West and Ruane were a one-two punch in the lineup, as each drove in one run for the 2023 all-stars.
The team turned one double play.
Azyi Crews led Brattleboro with two hits in two at bats. Brattleboro turned one double play.
