In most sports there are winners and those who come in second.
In golf, however, everyone is a winner, especially after last week’s tournament.
Updated: July 27, 2023 @ 3:29 pm
Last Saturday, July 15, was a perfect golfing day for the full field of enthusiasts and amateurs who participated in the hospital’s annual Copley Scramble Golf Tournament at the Copley Country Club.
After a day of 18 holes of play, the hospital came away as the biggest winner.
“We are truly grateful to our many sponsors and players who helped raise more than $27,700,” Trish Rick, Copley’s vice president of development and marketing, said.
Proceeds from the event will help fund the building and outfitting of Copley’s new Waterbury Medical Office Building.
“We will soon break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility and relocate our Waterbury orthopedic clinic to allow for additional providers and services, including podiatry and rehabilitation,” Rick said.
“This was our 36th annual tournament. I am truly amazed at what great supporters Copley has, and for an event that continues to be one of the hospital’s signature fundraising events,” continued Rick.
Following a post-play luncheon, prizes were awarded to the top four teams with the lowest scores.
• First place: Joe Woodin, Bob Bleimeister, Tad Lamell and Ayden Slayton.
• Second place, Team Mumley Engineering: Tyler and Ani Mumley, Kelly Langston and Luke Columbo.
• Third place, Team Copley and friend: Travis Knapp, Berta Baxter, James Wills and Courtney Olmsted.
• Fourth place, Team DBI: Cody Johnston, Bill Paine, Josh Lockwood and James Beane.
Recognition was also given to the team who had the “most fun” on the course (highest score): Andy Duff, Liam Gannon, Patrick Heaghney and Geralyn Roscoe.
Additional prizes were awarded for longest drive and closest to the pin:
• Men’s closest to the pin: Mark Connor
• Women’s closest to the pin: Courtney Olmsted
• Men’s longest drive: Luke Columbo
• Women’s longest drive: Jena Woods
Great job to all! The winners will be announced August 17 in a special supplement published in the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, and distributed through the fall at select retail outlets.
