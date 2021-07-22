Twenty teams played 18 holes of golf Saturday, July 10, in the Copley Hospital Scramble tournament, raising money for the hospital’s new MRI project.
This year’s tournament netted just over $25,500 and will help build the hospital’s MRI building, which breaks ground in the next two weeks, according to Trish Rick, Copley vice president of development and marketing.
“We are so appreciative to all of our sponsors because they play a key role in making it a tournament for and about our community,” Rick said.
Local businesses also support the tournament as hole sponsors, silver sponsors and prizes. Here are the results, with placement and net score:
- First, 54, Connor Contracting — Fred Connor, John Connor, Michael Connor and Steve Connor
- Second, 54, Donald P. Blake Jr., Inc. — Tom Bjerke, Mike Menard, Tom Brooks and Cody Johnston
- Third, 55, Copley Hospital and families — Donald Dupuis, MD, Stephanie LaBarron, Nick Lussier and Luke Sienkiewicz
- Fourth, 55, a team of three — Tom Scull, Steve Burnett and Joe Woodin
- Fifth, 56, Smugglers’ Notch Resort — Steve Clokey, Brian Horton, Pat Kelley and Garrett Beeman
“This outpouring of support is truly moving to see,” Rick said. “We look forward to next year’s event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.