Williamstown native Sean “Chubby Rambo” McCarthy claimed the win in the 50-lap feature for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors on Thursday, Aug. 13. The evening is one of the few during the season when the Road Warriors take center stage at Thunder Road with the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior Challenge that culminates with a two-part, 50-lap feature event.
Other winners on the night included Stephen Donahue of Graniteville, who won the 50-lap feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models. Bryan P. Wall of East Kingston, N.H., won the 40-lap feature for the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers and JT Blanchard won the 25-lap feature for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks for his first career victory.
McCarthy, who led on and off earlier in the race, took the lead for good with 13 laps to go; he passed Dan Garrett of Berlin on lap 37 after he mixed it up with another car and then held off all challengers to get his third career win in the division.
Thunder Road racers return to action tonight, Aug. 20 when all four divisions will have a full slate of racing. For more information, or full results from Aug. 13, visit thunderroadvt.com.
Listed below are the top five drivers in each feature race, plus how some other local drivers did. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown.
Road Warriors
1. Sean McCarthy, 86, Williamstown
2. Steven Reno, 00, Williamstown
3. Josh Vilbrin, 07, Northfield
4. Frank Putney, 78, Graniteville
5. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston
20. Bernie Roy, 2, Hinesburg
Late Models
1. Stephen Donahue, 2, Graniteville
2. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
3. Christopher Pelkey, 64, Graniteville
4. Kyle Pembroke, 27, Montpelier
5. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
6. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
15. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
16. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
Flying Tigers
1. Bryan Wall Jr., 77, East Kingston, NH
2. Mike Billado, 8, Grand Isle
3. Eric Messier 88, Hinesburg
4. Robert Gordon, 20, Milton
5. Adam Maynard, 45, Milton
7. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morristown
9. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott
12. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury
14. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
15. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury
16. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
17. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury
18. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg
19. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
20. Trevor Lyman, 17, Hinesburg
30. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
Street Stocks
1. JT Blanchard, 66, Graniteville
2. Cooper French, 4, Northfield
3. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Barre
4. Luke Peters, 26, Groton
5. James Dopp, Northfield
7. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury
8. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne
13. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
14. Thomas Peck, 96, Waterbury
15. Michael Gay, 3, South Burlington
19. Zach Audet, 9, Morristown
