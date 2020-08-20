Williamstown native Sean “Chubby Rambo” McCarthy claimed the win in the 50-lap feature for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors on Thursday, Aug. 13. The evening is one of the few during the season when the Road Warriors take center stage at Thunder Road with the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warrior Challenge that culminates with a two-part, 50-lap feature event.

Other winners on the night included Stephen Donahue of Graniteville, who won the 50-lap feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models. Bryan P. Wall of East Kingston, N.H., won the 40-lap feature for the Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel Flying Tigers and JT Blanchard won the 25-lap feature for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks for his first career victory.

McCarthy, who led on and off earlier in the race, took the lead for good with 13 laps to go; he passed Dan Garrett of Berlin on lap 37 after he mixed it up with another car and then held off all challengers to get his third career win in the division.

Thunder Road racers return to action tonight, Aug. 20 when all four divisions will have a full slate of racing. For more information, or full results from Aug. 13, visit thunderroadvt.com.

Listed below are the top five drivers in each feature race, plus how some other local drivers did. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown.

Road Warriors

1. Sean McCarthy, 86, Williamstown

2. Steven Reno, 00, Williamstown

3. Josh Vilbrin, 07, Northfield

4. Frank Putney, 78, Graniteville

5. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston

20. Bernie Roy, 2, Hinesburg

Late Models

1. Stephen Donahue, 2, Graniteville

2. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg

3. Christopher Pelkey, 64, Graniteville

4. Kyle Pembroke, 27, Montpelier

5. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre

6. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne

15. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott

16. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott

Flying Tigers

1. Bryan Wall Jr., 77, East Kingston, NH

2. Mike Billado, 8, Grand Isle

3. Eric Messier 88, Hinesburg

4. Robert Gordon, 20, Milton

5. Adam Maynard, 45, Milton

7. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morristown

9. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott

12. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury

14. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury

15. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury

16. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg

17. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury

18. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg

19. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick

20. Trevor Lyman, 17, Hinesburg

30. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury

Street Stocks

1. JT Blanchard, 66, Graniteville

2. Cooper French, 4, Northfield

3. Jeffrey Martin, 8, Barre

4. Luke Peters, 26, Groton

5. James Dopp, Northfield

7. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury

8. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne

13. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott

14. Thomas Peck, 96, Waterbury

15. Michael Gay, 3, South Burlington

19. Zach Audet, 9, Morristown

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.