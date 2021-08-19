Biathletes from the Green Racing Project at Craftsbury Outdoor Center competed in the 2021 U.S. Biathlon Rollerski Championships Aug. 7-8 in Jericho, with Susan Dunklee and Kelsey Dickinson both earning podium results.

Over the two-day weekend, biathletes faced the standard heat and humidity that these annual August races have become known for. These races act as the first round of qualifying for international racing this winter, including the Olympic Games.

The championships were hosted by the Ethan Allen Biathlon Club and the Vermont National Guard Biathlon Team.

Saturday featured a sprint competition — three ski loops with two total shooting stages, one prone and one standing. Athletes shoot five shots and ski a penalty lap for each miss. Sean Doherty of the National Guard Biathlon Team won the men’s 10K with clean shooting.

For the Green Racing Project, team rookie Luke Brown led the men in seventh place.

In the women’s 7.5K sprint, Dunklee, a world championship medalist, placed third, 34 seconds behind Green Racing Project alum Clare Egan.

Their teammate, Kelsey Dickinson, placed fourth.

Bjorn Westervelt, a Craftsbury junior biathlete who also skis for the University of Vermont, placed third in the junior men’s race shooting.

On Sunday, the women raced in a 12.5K, the men in a 15K, with four shooting stages.

Dunklee was neck-and-neck with Egan all the way into the last shooting stage when Egan gained the upper hand.

“I was enjoying it, honestly. I think the first thing that came to my head was like, ‘Wow! Clare is shooting fast now. She’s going to have a good winter,’” Dunklee said.

Other Green Racing Project finishers included Dickinson in third, Hallie Grossman in sixth, and Tara Geraghty-Moats in 11th.

For the men, Jake Brown finished the mass start in fifth. Other Green Racing Project finishes: Carsen Campbell, 10th, Raleigh Goessling, 11th, and Luke Brown, 13th.

The next round of rollerski trials takes place in October.