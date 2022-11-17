For the second time in as many years, the No. 2 BFA Fairfax/Lamoille Bullets climbed to the very top of the Division III mountain, only to fall from its summit at the hands of the No. 1 Windsor Yellow Jackets.
A disciplined Bullets team led by Lamoille Union High School’s Cooper Harvey, the team’s do-it-all quarterback, and running back Shaun Gibson put up a valiant fight against the perennial powerhouse out of Windsor High School at Rutland’s Alumni Field last Saturday, but the steely Yellow Jackets took control of the game in the fourth quarter and never looked back.
The final score was 35-21.
Despite dominating the regular season and rolling through the playoffs, this was the third championship since 2019 for the Bullets, but the second time in a row falling to Windsor at the championship game, which the Bullets last won in 2014.
“We had such a great season. It’s hard to say that at the moment, you know, but the boys played hard,” said Coach Craig Sleeman as the team walked off the field. “We were in that game until the fourth quarter. We couldn’t get the ball away from them, they ground us down and there were a couple long possessions where defense was out there too long.”
The Bullets were in the game from the jump, employing a blunt running game to great effect against a larger and more stylistically diverse Windsor team.
In the first quarter, the Bullets battled their way down the field led by Harvey, who time and time again dove headfirst into the wasp nest of the Yellow Jacket’s defensive line.
Though the Bullet’s tight, overperforming defense kept them from scoring in the first quarter, Windsor’s Logan Worrall — a dense and diminutive force of nature that tore through the Bullet’s careful defense like, well, a bullet — got them into the end zone at the top of the second quarter.
For the most part, Windsor matched BFA Fairfax/Lamoille’s running game, careful not to allow the interceptions that helped the combined team dominate all season, save for a moment at the end of the first half.
As the clock wound down, the Yellow Jackets suddenly appeared to be playing an almost totally different game and broke open a spread offense that sent the Bullets chasing multiple receivers down the field. Quarterback Logan Worrall scored again for Windsor before the first half ended.
After putting the Bullet’s defense on its heels, running double handoff plays aimed at exploiting its weak side, Windsor looked to score and put the game away in the third quarter, but a goal-line fumble recovered by Gibson was run all the way back.
Tied heading into the fourth, the worn-down Bullets, pounded repeatedly into the rain softened turf by Worrall and company, let Windsor capitalize on multiple fumbles and score two more in the final stretch.
The Bullets scored their final touchdown in the game’s waning moments, when Windsor had put victory out of reach.
Sleeman and his team embraced one another, heads lowered, graceful in defeat.
Harvey ended the game with two rushing touchdowns and 58 yards rushed. Along with the fumble return, Gibson had 21 carries for 86 yards.
Worrall ended the game with 21 carries for 125 yards and was responsible for three touchdowns.
Though senior leaders like Harvey and Gibson are graduating, Sleeman said there was a lot to look forward to with this mostly young Bullets team.
At most, they hope to find themselves back at the top next year, poised to try again at a DIII championship yet again.
