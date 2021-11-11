Nov. 6
BFA-Fairfield/Lamoille 28, Otter Valley 14
The BFA-Fairfield/Lamoille Bullets won their Division 3 semifinals matchup against the Otter Valley Otters in a decisive win.
The Bullets scored in the first half and secured a lead at halftime. The Otters pushed back, scoring twice in the second half, but the Bullets answered with three more touchdowns of their own.
The Bullets will face the undefeated Windsor Yellowjackets next Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. at Rutland High School for the D-3 crown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.