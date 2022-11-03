Oct. 29
No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 18, No. 7 Otter Valley 6
The combined team and Otter Valley were tied 6-6 at halftime before Fairfax/Lamoille scored two more touchdowns while Otters never made it to the end zone again.
Shaun Gibson had a touchdown rush and a touchdown catch.
Cooper Harvey had a touchdown rush and passed for a touchdown.
No. 2 BFA Fairfax-Lamoille will host No. 3 Mill River in the Division III semifinals in a rematch from last fall this Saturday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.