Nov. 13
Windsor 53, BFA Fairfax-Lamoille 7
After a strong season that led all the way to the Division-3 finals, the BFA Fairfax-Lamoille Bullets football team suffered a resounding defeat at the hands of the Windsor Yellowjackets in Rutland last Saturday.
The Yellowjackets got out to a rip-roaring start by scoring 21 unanswered points in the first quarter. The Bullets scored their lone touchdown in the second quarter, in which the Yellowjackets still outscored them with 13 points.
The Bullets failed to get on the board again in the second half, but the Yellowjackets put up another 19, winning 53-7.
