Lamoille County’s baseball and softball teams took to the diamond Tuesday for the first time in nearly two years, as Lamoille Union hosted rival Peoples Academy in both schools’ season opener.
Last year’s spring sports season was canceled because of COVID-19.
The teams split the difference in a pair of lopsided games — the Lamoille girls softballers beat PA 20-8, while the Wolves trounced the Lancers 16-4 in the boys’ baseball game.
