As the days finally get cooler, PA’s varsity soccer teams are heating up. With the regular season winding down this season,
Girls’ soccer
Oct. 19
PA 3, Lyndon 1
It was senior day for the Wolves, but since Weslie Carlson is the squad’s sole 12-grader, how about we call it Wes-Day? Even though it was Tuesday, but whatever.
It certainly was Carlson’s day as she scored the game winner with about five minutes left in the game, breaking a slump and putting some cold autumn wind in the team’s sails as it winds down the regular season.
“Weslie has been a stalwart for us all season on the backline, but today we tried to change it up a bit tactically and get her higher up the field,” coach Brett Sarsfield said after the game.
“For her to get the game winning goal will certainly be a memorable moment, not only for her but for the whole program.”
Carlson’s goal in the game’s 75th minute broke open a 1-1 tie that had been in place since the middle of the first half. Anna Isselhardt added an insurance goal with about a minute left on the clock.
Lyndon’s Arya George drew first blood but Sadie Baranyay evened things up — Carlson had a helping foot on Baranyay’s game-tying score.
According to Sarsfield, Tuesday marked the first time in several seasons that the PA girls’ soccer team has come back down a goal to win a game.
He said the team has more than doubled its total goal scoring from last season. That’s largely attributable to Isselhardt, who has nine goals this fall, and Baranyay, who has six.
Sarsfield also singled out freshman Onyx Baird, who stepped into the goalie position for only her second time, registering five saves and providing a commanding presence.
“As we finish out the regular season later this week, and head into playoffs, this is the kind of momentum and excitement that leads to great things,” he said.
Oct. 13
Spaulding 4, PA 1
Spaulding went into halftime with a 3-0 lead and added another goal in the waning minutes of the game, with Mollie Moran scoring twice.
Isselhardt scored PA’s lone goal.
Oct. 16
Randolph 3, PA 0
Randolph provided all the game’s offense and provided it all in the second half with three different players scoring.
According to coach Sarsfield, despite a week off from competition, the girls were still feeling the effects of lingering injuries and fielded limited lineups.
The silver lining: plenty of playing time for the freshmen, including stand-in goalkeeper Baird.
Sarsfield said, “We have had every single player get valuable minutes this season, which is important for building into the future.”
Boys’ soccer
Oct. 14
PA 1, Lyndon 0
Ollie Nigro scored in the third minute of the game for Peoples, and no one scored for the remaining 77 minutes. That was more a testament to the stalwart net protection from Lyndon goalie Nick Matters than to a lack of offensive output.
“This happened to be the only goal in the game, but not from a lack of trying,” coach Angie Faraci said. “We had 21 shots on frame and the other keeper had 20 saves.”
Nick Matters, indeed.
On the opposite side of the field, line-up changes and defensive pressure meant goalie Chandler Follensbee had to stop three shots to earn another shutout.
Cross country
Oct. 16
At Craftsbury
Saturday saw a 12-team field for the NVAC Mountain Division championships at the Craftsbury Outdoor Center. Harwood, St. Johnsbury and U-32 dominated the top of the charts for both boys and girls, with the Craftsbury boys earning a second-place spot.
St. Johnsbury’s Evan Thornton-Sherman paced all runners, finishing the boys’ 5k event in 16:29.8.
Peoples Academy’s top finisher in the boys’ event was Bobby Jones, who finished 53 with a time of 22:31.2. Other PA finishers were Jason Wang, 74th (26:05.9), Tristin Williams, 81st (27:35.3), Eric Grover, 83rd (28:12.2), Tyler Douglas, 88th (36:34.3) and Joe Ward, 89th (43:46).
Lamoille Union star Maggie McGee won the girls’ race, finishing in 21:13.8.
PA’s top girl was Mara Bowers, who finished 41st in 27:09.3. She was followed by teammates Lila Dobson, 53rd (28:30.3), Eva Volk, 55th (28:41.5), Alyiah Peno-Camley, 60th (29:35.6), Sage Norsworthy, 61st (30:30.2) and Adele Ramirez-Valcour, 69th (32:08.9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.