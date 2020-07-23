Despite a morning drizzle, teams teed off in an 18-hole scramble tournament to benefit Copley Hospital.
Eight holes into play, the clouds parted, and a light breeze provided perfect golf weather on a generous day for the community hospital.
Seventy-two golfers registered for the 33rd Scramble for Copley Hospital.
“Thanks to the support of sponsors and enthusiastic golfers, the event raised $21,245,” said Copley CEO Joe Woodin. “This outpouring of support to help Copley Hospital continue to care for all in our community is truly moving to see.”
More than 30 local and regional businesses participated in the Scramble through a variety of sponsorship packages and in-kind donations.
Woodin also praised Polly Manosh, who has been instrumental in organizing the event for 16 years.
The golf results:
• First place net score, 51, a foursome from Bourne’s Energy — Peter Bourne, Mike and Libby Bourne, and Jon Whittle.
• Second-place net score, 56, three Copley staff members and a friend: Andy Duff, R.N.; Geralyn Roscoe, R.N.; Patrick Heaghney, M.D.; and Mike Stengel.
• Third-place net score, 56, a foursome from Manufacturing Solutions Inc.: Tim Trombley, Keith Koehler, Josh Lanphear, Bill Slocum.
• Fourth-place net score, 57: Gregg Gordon from MVP, Brenda Lazarovich of Stowe, Thomas Whitney and Jay Corbett from Coca Cola.
Recognized for best effort while having a great time: Jerrine Gangas, Reid Williams, Ed Stahl and Pauline Lambert, all from Stowe.
