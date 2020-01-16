The all-star teams for the annual Lamoille holiday basketball tournament, played Dec. 27-28, have been announced.
Enosburg won the girls tournament thanks in large part to Lydia Bowen, who was named Most Valuable Player in the girls bracket.
Missisquoi claimed the boys title, with Patrick Walker earning Most Valuable Player.
Enosburg’s Emily Adams and Sophie Burns also made the all-tourney team, as did Lamoille’s Addie Martin, Peoples Academy’s Amy Yando and Hazen’s Alleigh Gabaree.
Two other Missisquoi players, Ethan Creller and Gabe Unwin joined Walker on the all-tournament team; Lamoille’s Jackson Stanton, Fairfax’s Owen Demar and Enosburg’s Ethan Williams were also all-tournament.