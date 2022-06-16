The Peoples Academy-Stowe baseball team is the top squad in Division III for the second straight year.
The third-ranked Wolves used a hot offense and the strong arm of starter Ben Alekson, who pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout and finished the day with 17 strikeouts, to upend No. 1 Hazen, 9-0, and claim the DIII crown Sunday at Burlington’s Centennial Field.
The win capped off an impressive postseason run for the Wolves, who dominated in four-straight playoff games to claim back-to-back titles. The Wolves thrashed Randolph 10-0 to open the playoffs, beat No. 6 Montpelier 8-2 in the quarterfinals and then went on the road and upset No. 2 Bellows Falls 6-0 in the state semifinals before their title-game tilt against the rival Wildcats of Hazen Union.
Alekson, who missed out on a freshman season due to the pandemic, played a major role in much of this year’s postseason dominance. The junior was on the mound for the Wolves quarterfinal and semifinal wins, pitching complete games in both contests and keeping his pitch count low enough that he was still ready to roll on Sunday.
“I mean, Ben’s a phenomenal pitcher,” PA-Stowe head coach Keith Woodland said after the game.
An early lead
Taking the field with a pitcher like Alekson on the mound helps inspire confidence, and PA-Stowe had plenty of it on Sunday.
“It’s amazing,” Wolves’ freshman second-basemen Cam Strong said after the game when asked what it’s like playing someone of Alekson’s caliber. “He doesn’t give us much work though.”
Indeed, Alekson’s performance on the mound meant his defense only had to account for four other outs.
“My defense was great today, definitely the best it’s been all year,” Alekson said. “We locked it down and made the plays when we had to.”
Added Woodland: “What we need to do is play solid defense behind him because we know guys will get hits. Then go out there and support him with runs offensively. Ben contributes a lot of that offense himself, but today everybody was involved, everyone got on base and did their job.”
PA-Stowe wasted no time giving Alekson run support Sunday, jumping out to a 2-0 lead before their ace could take the mound. Wolves lead-off hitter Jack Lund worked a six-pitch walk off Hazen starter Lyle Rooney, then stole second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Strong.
Alekson, hitting in the 3-spot, helped his own cause with an RBI single and then stole second himself with the Wolves clean-up hitter, Augie Leven, at the plate.
Down in the count early, Leven worked an 11-pitch at bat before singling up the middle to score Alekson, providing the only insurance run PA-Stowe would ultimately need.
That early lead helped soothe any nerves Alekson might have had. “I was feeling really good,” he said. “We did the same thing on Tuesday at Bellows Falls, scored two runs in the first, and kept it rolling and scored more.”
PA-Stowe pours it on
A 2-0 lead after one inning might have been all the run support Alekson needed, but PA-Stowe wasn’t done. Rooney retired the side in the second for Hazen, then worked out of a jam in the third but the PA-Stowe bats woke back up in the fourth.
Brandon Allen singled with one out before Derek Baxter blasted a triple to right, driving in Allen with a shot that hit the right-field wall before he scored himself on a passed ball to make it 4-0 Wolves.
Hazen pulled Rooney after the fourth, but reliever Tyler Rivard fared no better. Alekson worked a walk to start the inning, stole second and then scored on a hit to shallow center by Dylan Sautter. Up 5-0 after five, Peoples blew the game open with four runs in the sixth. Baxter earned a walk to start the inning, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Chandler Follensbee, stole third and then scored on a double to left by Strong.
An intentional walk to Alekson gave PA-Stowe a pair of base runners and Leven capitalized, driving a double to right-center that also drove in two runs before scoring himself on a hard-hit ground ball by fellow co-captain Alex Lanpher.
Leven led the way for the PA-Stowe offense, going 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs. Alekson helped his own cause with two singles and scored three times, Strong went 2-for-4 and every Wolves better reached base safely at least once.
Alekson twirls a gem
The title provided PA-Stowe with a bit of payback, as one of its only losses on the year was a 12-7 affair to Hazen early in the season. When asked what PA-Stowe took away from that game, Woodland had one word.
“Motivation.”
Leading up to the title game, Alekson said, “We were feeling really good, we had a couple really great practices in a row.”
The Wolves’ ace didn’t pitch in that early-season loss to Hazen, and with him on the mound PA-Stowe had no shortage of confidence heading into Sunday. With another state title on the line — Alekson also pitched a complete game in the Wolves’ 2021 title-game win — he delivered a gem, dominating the Wildcats from the start.
He struck out two batters in both the first and second innings, with a pair of groundouts sprinkled in. He only got better as the game progressed, striking out the side in the fifth and sixth innings and ringing up the final three batters of the game after Rivard singled to start the seventh. Alekson made short work of Hazen hitters, throwing less than 12 pitches in four of his seven innings on the mound. That quick work was due in part to the fact that nine of his 17 strikeouts required just three pitches. He didn’t issue a walk on the day as part of his two-hit masterpiece, and only found himself in two full counts over his seven innings of work, tossing only 67 pitches after six innings and another 17 in the seventh to lead the Wolves to the top of the Division III mountain for the second straight year.
Back-to-back
PA-Stowe’s win Sunday makes them the first repeat champs in DIII since BFA-Fairfax in 2014-2015.
The chance to repeat was one that the Wolves were conscious of all season but being a young squad with three starting freshmen — Strong, Allen and shortstop Brendan Moodie — they knew nothing was guaranteed.
“It was in the back of our minds,” Strong said. “But we were just going to go out and play, and it came down to this.”
“I think we all knew there was a chance,” Alekson added. “Things were a little hairy at the start, but we really pulled it together.”
PA-Stowe finished the season at 15-2. Hazen, which lost in the state semifinals last year, ended the season at 15-3.
