High school sports teams had their ups and downs with some Peoples Academy squads adding some hardware to the school’s trophy case, while others had to be content to just be able to play with a sense of normalcy, following a year and a half of pandemic cancellations and tribulations.
For fans, 2022 marked the year where they could come finally come back and cheer for their teams, but it also marked the year where fans and athletes alike were sternly reminded that bad sportsmanship was no longer going to be tolerated.
The combined Peoples/Stowe baseball team won its second straight Division III title in much the same fashion as its first one — behind the same ace pitcher from the 2021 championship who, once again seemed to get better as the game went on.
In fact, that was the story of the entire team, as the defending champs entered the postseason as a three-seed after an up-and-down regular season and just went up and up, outscoring their playoff opponents by a combined score of 33-2.
For area soccer fans, the D-III semifinals may have been a more exciting matchup than the championship game.
The second-seeded Stowe Raiders hosted sister school PA, which was ranked third. In a tightly contested game that went into overtime, the Wolves punched their ticket to the finals by punching the ball into the back of the net courtesy of a noggin from each team — a PA header toward the goal and a glancing Stowe header trying to clear the ball.
It was the first time PA had beat Stowe in the playoffs in 20 years and it marked the penultimate game for the Wolves’ skipper and previous coach of the year, Angie Faraci.
Her seniors’ swan song was a 3-2 victory over Woodstock, giving PA its second title in three years.
Here’s how other PA varsity sports teams fared in 2022:
• The combined Stowe/PA boys’ hockey team skated into the semifinals before getting iced out 4-3 by eventual Division II champion Milton.
• The girls hockey team fell in the first round to Brattleboro.
• The girls’ basketball team entered the playoffs seeded fourth and was bounced by No. 5 White River Valley in the quarterfinals.
• The ninth-seeded boys’ basketball team lost to Green Mountain in the playdowns.
• In track and field, the PA/Stowe boys’ team finished second to perennial powerhouse U-32 by a mere two and a half points, 104 to 101.5, with a whole lot of daylight in third. The girls’ team took bronze, among the 15 schools scoring in the meet.
• The softball team, seeded 12th, lost in the playdowns to Lake Region.
• The boys’ golf team Peoples finished sixth.
• The girls’ soccer team exited the playoffs as the eighth seed, losing 1-0 to Northfield/Williamstown.
