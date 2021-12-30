Stowe High School and Peoples Academy added more hardware to their trophy cases this year, despite early exits from the winter sports season courtesy of an invisible, formidable foe.
Last winter’s high school sports season was such a mess, rocked by the winter pandemic surge, that teams went into the playoffs with fewer than 10 games under their belts during a shortened season and often exited the playoffs without losing a game.
Memorably, the Stowe girls’ basketball team learned its season was over while the girls were on the bus to southern Vermont to compete in a playoff game.
In other words, COVID-19 was the ultimate bracket buster, leaving a constellation of asterisks next to teams that moved forward through the playoffs — some went all the way — without actually having to play a game. The Vermont Principals’ Association, which oversees varsity sports, didn’t even bother to include the 2021 winter season to its stat books.
For a couple of small high schools, PA and Stowe have long punched above their weight, and there is rarely a year that the Wolves or the Raiders don’t have at least one state championship title.
This year was no different.
Fever pitch
Last spring, baseballs, softballs, lacrosse balls and tennis balls once again filled the air, while track and field athletes once again competed. It was the first time in two years that those boys and girls of spring got to play — the seniors were sophomores the last time there was a spring sports season.
Sometimes, the two schools did it as one team. That was the case with the combined Peoples/Stowe baseball team.
Wearing the green and gold of PA, the team put together a 9-3-1 regular season record and entered the playoffs as the second seed. The boys slugged their way through the post-season to set up a showdown with top-ranked Thetford.
Then the coaches gave their ace pitcher, Ben Alekson, the ball and Alekson delivered. The Stowe sophomore hurler went all seven innings, and somehow got stronger as the game went on, and the lights at Burlington’s Centennial Field brought back all the memories in that way that only baseball can do. He struck out 15, fanning all three Thetford batters in the last inning, as his teammates provided enough offensive support to take home the title, 4-1.
Game, set, match
Other times, the schools competed under one singular banner, and once again, Stowe lived up to its self-proclaimed moniker of Title Town.
The girls’ tennis team, after not playing a single contest in 2020, didn’t lose one this year. Not only that, but the Stowe girls rarely lost a single match all year — seven of their nine regular season contests were 7-0 affairs.
Word was already around the state that Stowe was the team to beat, according to South Burlington’s coach, who watched his girls fall 5-2 to the Raiders.
If the Stowe team knew it had a target on its back, the girls didn’t show any nervousness, as they laughed and cheered and ended the season undefeated. And, in one of those delightful quirks of high school tennis, even though the title was clinched earlier, the final match was played, as always, any cheering all but silent until the final point.
A decade of champs
Stowe added another title in the fall, as the girls’ soccer team put to rest any doubts about its 2020 state championship.
Last year, the Raiders entered the playoffs with a pandemic-shortened regular season of 2-6 and a number 10 seed. They then proceeded to tear through the postseason and snatch the crown as a bunch of bewildered soccer fans thought, um, who are those girls?
A year later, those girls turned into these girls. The 2021 squad didn’t lose a single game, allowing only two teams to tie them, and entered the playoffs as the number one team and defending champions.
Like the baseball championships, and like the tennis title, the Division 3 soccer championship game was a contest among the two top-ranked teams. And it was a corker, with Stowe building up a 3-0 lead and withstanding a late game two-goal resurgence by opponent Leland and Grey.
With two state championship victories in a row, Stowe now has had an unbroken decade-long soccer title streak, preceded by an eight-title streak by the boys.
