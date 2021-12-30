Despite the challenges faced both in the spring and fall sports seasons, Lamoille students left it all on the field this year.
A senior-led Lamoille Union boys’ basketball team went into the playoffs this spring with the fewest number of regular season minutes logged in all of Division 2 due to COVID-19.
The team went 4-1, fewer games than any other team, illuminating how the pandemic wreaked havoc on schedules. Still, the boys won their first playoff game against Lyndon on St. Patrick’s Day before bowing out against the undefeated No. 2 seed, Montpelier.
Making a run
While a young Lamoille Union boys’ soccer team took a year to improve themselves under the tutelage of coach Jake Benoit, the girls’ soccer team made a playoff run after .500 regular season under coach Amy Sparks.
Despite facing intense harassment from Missisquoi Valley Union High School, the girls defeated their high-seeded opponent in overtime to make it to the quarterfinals, where they fell to Woodstock.
The BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football team made a triumphant run to the Division 3 football finals, romping over the competition on the way there, where they fell to the No. 1 seed Windsor.
Lamoille Union High School senior Maggie McGee was crowned the fifth fastest Vermonter when she placed in the New England cross-country championship in Thetford.
In a virtual competition this spring, the Lancer Dancers from Lamoille Union won two silver team medals at the high school dance championships.
This fall, Willow Snow, a senior, won this year’s Student Choreography Scholarship, hosted by the Vermont State Dance Festival. Snow, Tyler Swenson, Emma St. Cyr, Olive Grove-Griffith, Olivia Hale, Nicole Sweet, Kitana Hudgens and Abigail Grivalsky were all included in the inaugural year of Lamoille Union Dance Program’s National Honor Society for Dance Arts chapter.
