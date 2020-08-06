Four different racers claimed their first-ever feature wins during a night that showcased extra racing at Barre’s Thunder Road.
Shelburne-native Kaiden Fisher was one of the first-time winners; the 13-year old won the 25-lap feature race for the Allen Lumber Street Stocks. Other first-time winners were Bryan Wall of East Kingston, N.H., Trevor Jacques of Milton and Luke Marcheski of Boston.
Veteran racer Cody Blake of Barre got the win in the feature for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models.
Fisher, the son of long-time racer and former track champion Jamie “Hurricane” Fisher, nabbed the win by passing veterans Jamie Davis and J.T. Blanchard early on the outside and then pulling away from the field over the rest of the race. Nicknamed “Tropical Storm,” the younger Fisher is also the youngest driver ever to win a feature race at Thunder Road.
Blake first took the lead with 10 laps to go in the 50-lap feature for the Late Models; he outdueled Christopher Pelkey for the top spot after a massive crash on lap 40 that knocked several drivers running in the top-10 out of the race.
Wall, a 17-year-old, third-generation racer, won the 40-lap feature for the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers. The night also featured two 25-lap features for the Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors. Jacques won his first feature in the early race and Marcheski won the second race after making the trip up from Boston.
Racing returns to Thunder Road tonight, Aug. 6; along with a full slate of racing for the Late Models and Street Stocks the night will also include the second leg of the Myers Container Service Triple Crown for the Flying Tigers division.
In-person attendance by fans is still limited, but races can be viewed online. For more information, and full results from the July 30 races, visit thunderroadvt.com.
Here’s a look at the top-five drivers in each feature race on July 30, plus how some other local drivers fared. Drivers are listed by finish, name, number and hometown.
Late Models
1. Cody Blake, 99, Barre
2. Christopher Pelkey, 64, Graniteville
3. Jason Corliss, 66, Barre
4. Kyle Pembroke, 27, Montpelier
5. Scott Dragon, 16, Milton
6. Bobby Therrien, 5, Hinesburg
8. Marcel Gravel, 86, Wolcott
11. Brendan Moodie, 94, Wolcott
12. Trampas Demers, 85, Shelburne
Flying Tigers
2. Bryan Wall Jr., 77, East Kingston, NH
2. Cooper Bouchard, 7, Hinesburg
3. Cameron Ouellette. 90, Barre
4. Jason Woodard, 68, Waterbury
5. Rich Lowrey, 8, Charlotte
6. Mike Martin, 01, Craftsbury
11. Kyle Streeter, 37, Waterbury
12. Stephen Martin, 9, Craftsbury
14. Derrick Calkins, 15, Hinesburg
16. Brandon Lanphear, 11, Morrisville
19. Kelsea Woodard, 55, Waterbury
21. Jaden Perry, 92, Hardwick
23. Bunker Hodgdon, 83, Wolcott
27. Eric Messier, 88, Hinesburg
Street Stocks
1. Kaiden Fisher, 18, Shelburne
2. JT Blanchard, 66, Graniteville
3. Jamie Davis, 43, Wolcott
4. Brandon Gray, 00, Thetford
5. Scott Weston, 04, Berlin
6. Tanner Woodard, 68, Waterbury
15. Michael Gay, 3, South Burlington
Road Warriors
1. Trevor Jaques, 57, Milton
2. Nate Brien, 16, Williamstown
3. Tyler Whittemore, 74, Barre
4. Brian Putney, 87, East Corinth
5. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston
Road Warriors
1. Luke Marcheski, 65, Boston, MA
2. Justin Prescott, 44, Williston
3. Josh Vilbrin, 07, Northfield
4. Trevor Jaques, 57, Milton
5. Dan Garrett Jr., 54, Berlin
