Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.