This week, I will have the opportunity testify in front of my own committee and present my research on Health Care Price Transparency. I introduced a bill (H.795) that would increase price transparency in Vermont, but the issue is far greater than the scope of the bill.
I’m looking forward to sharing with my committee why this issue matters so much.
To understand the lack of transparency within our current health care pricing system, consider what happens when you take your car in for a repair. Your mechanic checks it out, and then she gives you a call. She tells you the diagnosis and estimates the cost of repair based on her hourly labor rate and the parts needed. Sometimes she gives you a few options — $500 for a fix that will last the life of the car, $200 for a fix that will get you through the winter with follow-up work needed eventually.
Now, imagine that it worked this way with health care. I’m not talking about emergencies, when the priority is to help the patient as quickly as possible and worry about money later. I’m talking about predictable, planned matters: a biopsy, a mammogram, X-rays, a colonoscopy, a scheduled surgery.
Costs can vary drastically from one health provider to another, but there is very little price competition or accountability in health care because patients do not have the information necessary to factor price into their considerations of where to receive care.
There is a consensus among stakeholders in the health care world that, with sufficient information, enough people would take the time to seek out low-cost, high-quality care to have an impact on market prices. Or, as one person testified, “we could use capitalism to our advantage for once.”
There are many examples of innovative price transparency and price comparison work that has been done in states ranging from Florida to Maine, from Massachusetts to Colorado. The common ground is that they all start with some sort of an interactive tool to allow health care consumers to view the how the cost of a specific, non-emergency procedure varies between hospitals and providers within a given geographical area.
In Vermont, all of the necessary price information to create such a tool is already collected by the Green Mountain Care Board, but it is not currently made available to the public. In my presentation to the committee, I will advocate for the importance of moving forward in publicizing such information as called for in H.795.
In many instances, where a person’s out-of-pocket cost varies significantly in relation to the total cost of a procedure, simply publicizing prices can be enough to change them. However, there are also instances where our insurance system shields a patient from experiencing the true variations in expense.
As an example of a non-urgent procedure, if a patient with an MVP Silver plan has an IUD inserted, it costs them $300 out of pocket regardless of where they choose to go. The total cost of care to MVP (and, as a result, to all of us through our health insurance premiums) varies wildly, though — from $370 at Affiliates in OB/GYN Care, an independent practice in Burlington, to $741 directly across the street at UVM Medical Center, to $1,086 at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin.
The patient has no personal, financial incentive to compare prices, but everyone suffers financially for their lack of ability to price-shop.
Some state- and employer-sponsored medical plans have addressed this issue by incentivizing patients to seek out low-cost, high-quality care.
In Kentucky, state employees were given access to a wide range of cost and quality data, and were paid $25 to $500 incentives based on the savings generated by their price-conscious decisions. The money the state saved each time a price-conscious decision was made far outweighed the money doled out in incentives. Two years later, this program was expanded to the full population in Kentucky.
Whereas we may still be a ways away from implementing such a system in Vermont, the first step in price transparency is to fulfill our obligation to health care consumers to make health care price information publicly accessible.
If you made it this far, thanks for bearing with me through a more technical column this week! I can be reached at 730-0604 or lrogers@leg.state.vt.us with questions, comments, or suggestions. It is an honor to serve as your representative, and thanks for keeping in touch.
Rep. Lucy Rogers, a Democrat from Waterville, also represents Cambridge in the Vermont House of Representatives.