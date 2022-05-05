This is the time of year when candidates for next November circulate petitions to get their names on the ballot. When I ran to serve in the Statehouse years ago, I said that I would not serve for more than 10 years.
My 10 years will be up this year and I will not be running for reelection as a state representative. But I will be circulating a petition to get my name on the ballot to run as an assistant, or side judge in Lamoille County.
I have wanted to be an assistant judge for many years. With current side judge Joel Page retiring I decided it was a good time to step forward. I believe my life experiences, coupled with my professional experience will allow me to be a good assistant judge. The job requires impartiality and the ability to sort through facts and evidence.
I have been doing that for many years and believe I can do a good job. I have spoken with Page at some length and have acquired a good understanding of the duties of the job and the skills necessary to do it well. So, I am throwing my hat in the ring, believing that service to others is the highest calling there is.
I have enjoyed immensely being a state representative. I have met so many wonderful people along the way. Some who have not agreed with my views on government, but who have helped me better understand all sides of an issue. Others, whose values align quite well with mine, have been reaffirming when telling me I am doing the right thing. I will miss engaging with many but the experience I have acquired will stay with me forever.
I am excited to say that Saudia Lamont of Morrisville has decided to step forward and run for the seat I now fill as state representative for Elmore, Morristown, part of Stowe, Woodbury and Worcester. Lamont is passionate about making our communities the best place possible to live. I think her voice in the Statehouse will be a strong one for all of us, and I am excited she is willing to serve. I will miss serving with my district mate, Avram Patt. His keen intellect has helped me in many situations, and I am grateful to him.
While our legislative session is scheduled to come to an end soon, my work will not end until next January. If anyone has an issue or needs help with anything, know you can call on me.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.