Years ago, our son was told by an accomplished musician that if he wanted to be a good musician, he should play with people who were better than him at every opportunity. Being quite young at the time, it really was not hard for him to follow that advice. It paid off for him as he has since been selected three times in a row as a top guitarist in Vermont.
I took to heart the advice given to my son and always tried to “play” with those better than me. It helped hone my skills and develop my capacity to listen to others even when they were angry, and I did not necessarily agree with them.
One of those extraordinary Vermonters that I was so blessed to work with and learn from died recently. Sister Janice Ryan was a remarkable human being. I got to know her when she was deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections. She had done many other tours of duty in a variety of settings, from serving as president of Trinity College to serving on Sen. James Jeffords’s staff and being a champion for children who needed special education.
Ryan taught me a quote and lesson I am very fond of. She said, “No matter how thin the pancake, there are always two sides to every issue.” She seared into my skillset the importance of listening respectfully to others who thought differently than the mainstream. It may sound easy to do but I have found it takes great focus.
As I received a report on our department of corrections this week, Ryan was centermost on my mind. We learned that over 6,000 children in Vermont age 18 and younger at some point in the year had a parent in prison.
That is a lot of hardship, anguish, anxiety and shame for many children and families. How do we change that story? How do we strengthen these families so the journey ahead of them can be one of success, despite the overwhelming odds against them?
We know children of incarcerated parents experience what is known as an adverse childhood experience, which research demonstrates can have lasting medical consequences due in part to untreated trauma. If we are serious about building a stronger Vermont future, we need to not only support those coming out of prison holistically and intentionally, but we also need to support young at-risk families so they and their children do not drift into despair and destructive ways. We spend roughly $170 million annually to supervise people in prison and in our communities. When will we address the problems of despair and violence with the same intensity?
I feel blessed to have known Sister Janice Ryan. She helped me to be a better person and surely a better legislator. Her gifts were many, given freely to all who would listen. I hope many of us have the chance to work and play with people better than us and who help us to do better.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House.
