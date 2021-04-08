The aged and disabled in Vermont have been short-changed for many years despite some well-intentioned efforts. To understand this, at the risk of diving too deep in the weeds, requires some background information. In 1980, then-Oklahoma Sen. David Boren, while attempting to constrain nursing home spending, helped pass what became known as the Boren Amendment.
To make a long story short, the courts did just the opposite of what he intended. They interpreted his amendment to assure that nursing homes were paid reasonable and adequate rates necessary to meet the costs of an efficient and economically operated facility as the standard for payment rates.
Prior to this, the only test was for a federal bureaucrat to attest that payments made by a state were adequate, as long as the state said so.
Once the payment standard was changed, 23 states were sued by nursing homes to obtain better payments because their states failed to meet the new reasonableness test. During this period, Vermont enacted a law guaranteeing annual automatic inflation increases for nursing homes. This was done to protect Vermont more from legal liability than out of generosity to nursing homes.
This automatic inflator has become the envy of many other safety-net providers, who feel they should be treated just like nursing homes with a guaranteed annual payment increase. After all, they reason, what is good for one, should be good for all.
Vermont state government and the Legislature have resisted efforts to provide an inflation increase for other community-based organizations. Attempts have been made by some legislators to provide automatic payment increases over the years, but none have succeeded. This year, an effort also fell short despite an 11-0 vote by the House Human Services Committee.
Once the proposed legislation to provide an annual payment increase was sent to the House Appropriations Committee, it was met with a cold reception. The committee resists attempts to provide guaranteed rate increases, reasoning that difficult choices must be made and anything that impacts taxpayer spending should not be automatic.
The thinking is that all the various needs of the state should be weighed together and if any are to get preferential treatment and receive budget increases before others are considered, it should be very rare.
The proposal from the House Human Services Committee would have directed the secretary of human services to establish annual rate increases after setting up rules to calculate the costs necessary to meet the needs of the vulnerable Vermonters served by community-based organizations.
The House Appropriations Committee struck the language to establish rates and instead inserted language that would require the secretary to determine payment rates necessary to serve the vulnerable and report his or her findings to the Legislature for consideration.
This may sound like gibberish except what it creates is the obligation for Vermont government to say, “Here is what our essential community based providers like home health, area agencies on aging, adult day programs, mental health agencies and others should be paid,” and then explain why they chose not to fund them.
Throughout the last five years, government has been silent, never recommending a single payment increase to these essential safety net providers. Now is the time for that to change.
So, how have vulnerable Vermonters been short-changed? Consider this, today when Vermonters with significant disabilities are authorized caregiving support hours based on the severity of disability, they are only able to fill 58 percent of the hours authorized for them.
Why? It is hard to find people willing to do the hard work of caregiving when they receive low pay without regular wage increases. There is plenty of blame to go around on this one.
Rep. Dave Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont Legislature.
