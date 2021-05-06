I am writing to you as a proud taxpaying member of the Wolcott community. I grew up here, went to the elementary school and love what our town has to offer. I accepted a place on the school board because education is worth supporting and I felt I could help ensure we continue to create a strong, vibrant learning environment for all the children of our town.
All of the school board members were elected to act as representatives for the town of Wolcott, in all things related to the elementary school and our school district as a whole. We all take the trust given to us by the people of our town very seriously, and we strive to do everything we can to ensure we are making choices that reflect the best interests of everyone we represent. But, without input from the community we cannot adequately represent you. Without your voice we can't work to ensure everything the school does is in line with what the people want.
The recent budget votes have made it clear that there are voices in our town that we have not yet heard. While we are working to find better ways to connect and engage with the entire Wolcott community, we also need the people of Wolcott to come forward and bring their ideas and perspectives to the board before we send budgets to a vote.
If our community reserves their voice and only gets involved at the ballot box, the board is left to try and guess about the changes the town is hoping to see with the school and the budget.
As it stands now, with two failed budget votes, our teachers and staff at the school are without contracts for the coming year. Everyone at the school has given all they could during the past year to allow our children to return to full-time, five day a week learning; something few other schools in our state (or country) have been able to do.
And now, twice, it seems the message coming from many of the voters in Wolcott is that they do not care about the sacrifices everyone at the school has made, the time and energy they have committed, or the skills they bring to their work everyday.
After creating such a wonderful learning environment for our children, some of these teachers and staff, being without a contract, will begin looking for work at schools in towns where their efforts are more enthusiastically supported. Because we have not shown them how much they mean to us, we could very well lose them.
As a parent of a child currently at Wolcott, I can attest to the impact every person at that school has had on my little learner and how devastating it would be if we lost any of those people to a different school. I am sure other parents, current and former, have similar feelings about the teachers and staff at Wolcott who have been so important to their own child’s education.
So, to the 213 people who voted against the budget, I have a simple request; please reach out and let me — or anyone on the board — know why you voted how you voted. If we can hear your position, we can account for your ideas as we develop budgets in the future.
To the 189 people who voted for the budget, I’d ask the same thing of you. Come and tell the board why you supported the budget, and please tell your neighbors as well.
Last, to the roughly 1,400 Wolcott residents who didn't vote, I’d only ask that you consider casting a ballot in future votes so that we can have the entire town weighing in on decisions that are so important to our younger generation, and impact us all.
We have such an amazing thing going here in Wolcott: a vibrant, successful elementary school we have direct control over. That is becoming increasingly rare in our state and I think we should all celebrate what we have by becoming involved and working together to create a school that stands out in Vermont. Our children deserve it. Quality early education is one of the main predictors of later success, higher incomes and overall satisfaction in life.
Providing our children with a good education is likely to be our most important legacy. Together we can show our kids that we value education and care about their success and happiness.
Elliot Waring is chair of the Wolcott School Board.
