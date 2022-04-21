Our churches are in trouble.
Wake up good people of Hardwick — and many surrounding towns in Lamoille and Calendonia counties and elsewhere — and ask yourselves if the beautiful churches in the village of you live in are important to you. Do you feel a sense of pride and any responsibility when you walk past these religious places that you and your parents probably frequented in the past?
When you do go inside, do you marvel at the beautiful windows and the beautiful, peaceful interiors and the sacred music? Do you feel closer to God when you set aside the time to go in and pray?
COVID-19 has seriously affected the congregation participation and the dollar amount that would normally have come into the offering plates of these religious buildings. The dedicated members did participate and still attend church via Zoom or livestream, and they did send their offerings by mail, but many did not.
What do these churches mean to you? Think back on when you attended with your parents or by yourself or with your children. Did you go to Sunday school or Catechism? Did you sing in youth or adult choir? Did you belong to a youth group?
So many of you were probably baptized in a local church, many of you got married in a local church, and many of you needed a church for a loved one’s funeral.
When your son or daughter decides to get married do you want access to a local church with a minister? When your parents or other loved ones die do you hope to have their funeral in a church, or from now on will the funerals all take place at the funeral home?
Do you only think of church when you would like to see your grandchild get baptized? Do you only care about the church when you have a personal need for the building?
There are always the people who are faithful about coming for Easter and Christmas, but not for the rest of the year.
Churches are usually there 52 weeks a year, not just when you personally need one. They require members to donate money to pay the minister or priest. Some churches have parsonages or rectories for the minister to live in. These buildings require upkeep, and fuel and electricity and water and sewer and insurance.
The churches are expensive to keep in operation. They also require a custodian, organist and choir director, and clerical support, and very little of this comes by the way of volunteers. Churches have upkeep. They need fuel, electricity, running water and sewer, plumbing repairs, phone and internet, lawn care, and insurance and salaries.
The church that I attend recently needed a new furnace. The old one was no longer reliable and if not replaced we probably would have experienced a lot of damage from frozen pipes. Our parsonage also had to have a new furnace. You can imagine how that reduced our budgeted funds.
The church that I attend is very generous with its free space, usually the dining room and kitchen. We have organizations like AA and Tops that use our building. Before the pandemic, the toys for children project was held in our church. We also have a thrift store, which is a good source of clothing for people, especially those on limited incomes. We host community meals when people can attend and, during COVID-19, take-out meals.
What will happen to these beautiful and needed buildings if we can’t afford them anymore? We have lost members to old age and death, and a lot of the younger people don’t seem to care if they attend or not. I understand that they are busy, especially if they are both working parents and only have the weekend to catch up. Life used to be slower. The stores weren’t open, people didn’t have to work and sporting events weren’t scheduled on Sundays.
I attended the United Church of Hardwick when I was a child with my brothers and sister and my mom. I went to Sunday school there. I sang in the junior choir. I was married in that church in 1967. We were a military family, so we did not live here for many years, but we stayed in touch with the church and remained members. We did send money from time to time.
When home on leave, we would attend. All three of my sons were baptized in that church, and my father-in-law, Carl B. Harvey, was a deacon, and he helped with the baptisms. When my dad, father-in-law, mother-in-law, brother, nephew, and husband died we held their funerals in the United Church of Hardwick. I was thankful for that beautiful church and its members.
I am on the church finance team, and we are struggling with ways to balance our budget and make ends meet. I pray that someday I don’t have to walk past a church that has been abandoned and forgotten, as no one wanted to give a little, but still expected it to be there when they needed it.
If any of this hits home for you, I hope you will think about donating and attending, not just my church, but any church you have a connection to from the past, present and into the future.
Marsha Harvey lives in Hardwick.
