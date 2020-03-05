I usually do not take many notes when listening to hours of testimony at the Statehouse. Everything is recorded if I do need to check something and most of those testifying stick to the handouts that they prepared for us.
I did find myself scrambling for my pen recently, though, to write down the number 275. I wrote the number down and stared at it for some time. The Vermont State Colleges have eliminated 275 positions over the last five years.
I thought about the people behind those numbers. I thought of the late car payments, the damaged credit scores, and the mortgage companies bearing down on the people who held those positions. I am sure most by now have moved on to something else but the stress for those who went through the downsizing the colleges have done had to extract a heavy toll.
We use words like “re-engineering” to describe the process of finding efficiencies of operations and they can sometimes mask and minimize the human suffering and stories of hardship behind the people affected by these types of layoffs.
Our state colleges have had to work hard to cut expenses to make ends meet. Vermont’s support of our public colleges ranks among the worse in the nation. The average debt for graduating students is slightly more than $30,000. When state support lags behind, the tuition rates need to climb, denying access to college for many.
Vermont spends $90 million annually in state tax dollars on our state colleges, the University of Vermont and the Vermont Student Assistance Corp., the agency that helps finance the costs of college for many students. Higher education, in general, is going through a very difficult time. Three private colleges in Vermont have closed over the last 18 months alone.
Our state colleges will serve 9,200 Vermont students this year. UVM will have an enrollment of 4,200 Vermont students.
I was reminded by a friend recently that a college education, perhaps more than any other investment, can change the arc of a person’s life. I was moved by a young person at the Statehouse last week when this student, a refugee turned American, spoke to us. This young man said, “I may look different than you. My accent may be different than yours, but my hopes and dreams are the same as you. I want a good life.”
This young man reminded us of the power of education; it truly can be life-changing. This is not to say that everyone needs a college education. Many do fine without one. It is, however, a pathway for many to improve their lot in life.
We worry now whether the cost of college and the benefits for many are moving out of reach. Vermont stands at a critical crossroads. Vermont State Colleges have made difficult decisions in their efforts to reduce costs. In addition to layoffs, they have reduced their employee retirement plans, they have moved their health insurance to high-deductible plans, and they have consolidated administration between their campuses to reduce expenses, yet despite this, this year alone they are facing a $4 million deficit.
Our colleges may be running out of cost-cutting ideas. No one wants to see a campus close. Vermont must decide whether access to higher education will be available for all who can benefit regardless of their wealth, or just available for the affluent.
I will do whatever I can to support our state colleges.
David Yacovone, a Democrat from Morrisville, also represents Elmore, Woodbury and Worcester in the Vermont House. Email letters to news@newsandcitizen.com.