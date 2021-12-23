A thing I’ve come to learn about kids, through having one and through being around them, is generally they have no idea what’s really going on.
This is truer the younger they are. They can appear to know exactly what is happening, even seem like prescient little geniuses, but the reality is they have no clue. They are essentially and necessarily wisdom-less.
The only ability they have is to soak up and mimic what’s going on around them. They don’t have the life experience to process the knowledge that’s available and, as we all know, everything is available.
But when, on a Friday late morning, during math class, while messing around with their classmates, trying to concentrate on the lesson or daydreaming, an electronic alarm comes over the loudspeakers, followed by a trusted voice saying, “This is not a drill, we are going into lockdown” those next five minutes can become life changing for a kid, for your kid, for my kid. Life can change in a moment.
These are the moments that create piercing emotional reactions that stay with our children forever. These are the moments that inform and flavor their decisions for the rest of their lives. These are the moments that they don’t understand because their brains haven’t reached a stage of logical development. These are the exact moments that we’re trying to keep our kids from experiencing for as long as possible.
Maybe Friday’s lockdown at Peoples Academy middle and high school is just a part of being alive in the world today. Maybe some think it’s sad, but normal, and we should just get used to it. Maybe this is just “how it is.”
Is that how you feel?
When you look at your child, imagine what was going on for them in the first five, 10, 30 minutes of that lockdown, before it became clear that everything was OK. My son told me they had practiced lockdown just the day before and I know our school district has decided that informing kids about lockdown and live shooter drills is important, so like I mentioned above, that knowledge was available to all our children.
My son said that within a few minutes after the lockdown call, while they were crouched under their desks in silence and darkness, there was a banging on their classroom door. This turned out to be a teacher from the hallway testing the door to make sure it was locked, but no one knew that until a few minutes later.
Imagine that fear and confusion our children, as the concepts of hypothetical murder and the murder of them come crashing together in their young minds. What is formed in that moment? Did the school do anything wrong? I don’t think so. Did the adults in charge do the best they could, even exceeding expectations that no one can really prepare for? Yes, I think so. Are we lucky to have the adults we have around our kids? Yes.
Do we need to take a different look at this, as a community? Yes, I think so.
But how?
Is it important, imperative even, that we do not go back to normal and chalk up live shooter lockdowns as just what happens in our world today? Yes, but how?
We do that by prioritizing and getting laser-focused on what we are going to worry about, and that’s our community and our kids. What’s more important?
A smart guy once offered this advice:
“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.” — Albert Einstein
This is hopeful, to me, because we’ve had some far away thinking going into local education, so maybe this a good and different place to start, right here in Morrisville and the towns that make up Lamoille County?
Maybe we can create some solutions by getting into what’s good for our kids and our neighbors’ kids. We have some big problems, but I challenge you to find a bigger problem in your life than the impact of a live shooter lockdown at Peoples.
So, who wants to discuss how we’ve arrived here and how we can move forward? Who agrees that “we cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them,” and is willing to explore with new eyes?
Let’s get together and do this. Who’s in? Where? When?
Damon Brink is the parent of a middle schooler at Peoples Academy, a Little League coach and a business owner in Morristown.
