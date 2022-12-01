Last legislative session, Vermonters were excited at the prospect of a bill, S.201, that would ban the use of leghold traps. I testified on the bill and was overjoyed at the amount of public support. One of Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s senior staff members also testified and, unsurprisingly, masked the inherent cruelties of trapping, convincing some legislators that there is a process called “best management practices” for trapping that improves animal welfare.
This is a complete farce. Best management practices for trapping have been challenged nationally, including by many scientists, yet the buzz term still manages to whitewash the realities of trapping. Protect Our Wildlife created this white paper challenging best management practices, which was distributed nationally.
For example, under these best management practice-approved traps, it is considered only a moderate injury if trapped animals have a digit amputated, permanent tooth fracture, severe joint hemorrhage, eye lacerations, rib fractures, major laceration on foot pads or tongue and other injuries.
Would an animal even be able to survive in the wild with any one of these moderate injuries?
Sadly, as a result of fish and wildlife department testimony about best management practices, S.201 was drastically weakened and amended to require that the department incorporate best management practices into regulations to improve animal welfare. You can see the final version of the bill, as enacted, on the legislature’s website.
Part of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department’s process of regulating best management practices involved convening working groups with various stakeholders. Initially, they refused to invite Protect Our Wildlife, despite the organization leading in Vermont representing wildlife protection advocates on this very issue. Yielding to pressure from legislators and other wildlife advocacy organizations, the department invited us to participate. Disappointingly, the meetings were a complete waste of time. The department showed little genuine interest in truly improving animal welfare. The trappers who were part of the working group were even more of a disappointment.
While Protect Our Wildlife believes that trapping is inherently cruel, we believe that there are ways to reduce suffering, which is why we wanted to participate. For instance, we asked the department if they would restrict the methods of killing trapped animals to gunshot only. Currently, trapped animals are bludgeoned, choked, drowned and subjected to other grossly inhumane methods of killing. The trappers in the working group refused to support that meager recommendation and the department wanted more time to decide.
Another one of our recommendations was to prohibit body crushing kill traps on land — including shared public lands — as other states have done. The department refused. We also asked for the prohibition of drowning trapped animals and that trappers be required to set their traps a reasonable distance away from trailheads, hiking trails and other public areas where people recreate, as required under S.201. Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department came back with an inadequate recommendation that does not address the problem. These are just a few examples where even the most modest concessions were met with opposition.
The less-than-one-percent portion of the Vermont public that traps have an outsized stranglehold on department’s policy. The department is mired in a 19th-century mindset on the treatment of wild animals. Just look at the terms they use when discussing wildlife: they refer to wild animals as “resources” for “harvesting.”
Most Vermonters want better protection for wildlife. They do not want animals like bobcats and otters trapped merely for recreation and for fur — the department’s own recent survey proves this. Why are they so unwilling to respect the wishes of most Vermonters?
No amount of propaganda from trappers, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department and their communications consultants can convince us that trapping is anything other than inherently cruel. Vermonters know that. Despite the carefully crafted marketing materials and snappy buzzwords, a leghold trap will always be a leghold trap.
Photos and videos of animals suffering in leghold traps marketed as best management practice-approved, tell no lies.
Brenna Galdenzi is president of Protect Our Wildlife (protect ourwildlifevt.org).
