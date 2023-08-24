It’s taken a while but I’m starting to get the hang of this social media stuff. It was designed, I guess, to bring us together and allow us to stay connected to old friends and make new friends. To quote the old proverb, “The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”
I am often asked by folks that I meet where I’m from. As soon as I tell them Vermont they tend to light up. “How long have you been there?” they will ask.
When I tell them that I’m an 8th generation Vermonter their mouths will open wide. “Wow, so you’re a ‘real Vermonter’” they will state with great pride as if they just encountered a Catamount or found the Hope diamond.
I get a kick out of responding. I will say that I’m one of the first “flatlanders” — a term that Vermonters use for people from away. Their expression is one of confusion. I will wait a second or two and then say, “My family moved up here from Haddam, Conn., in 1760, so I’m originally from there. Native Americans who lived here are the real Vermonters.”
It’s kind of fun to mess with people about this stuff, until it isn’t.
All around the country social media has allowed for the creation of community forums where folks can post pics and thoughts that might be of interest to those who live in the area.
Facebook, in particular, has numerous opportunities for people to share their thoughts on a variety of topics. Therein lies the problem. Maybe we don’t need to know what’s going on in everyone’s head all the time.
Recently I got involved in a discussion about the roundabouts in Manchester and how, even after 20 years, some folks still find them confusing and can’t quite figure out who’s supposed to go when. I didn’t take long for the conversation to morph into an us versus them dynamic.
“These darned out-of-staters comin’ up don’t know how to drive.” That may very well be true, but there’s an argument to be made that there are plenty of Vermonters who could use a little more practice.
My wife was born outside of Boston. She came to Vermont when she was 18 to attend what was then known as Castleton State College. We met the next year. She never left Vermont. She’s arguably more a Vermonter than most Vermonters, but because she wasn’t born here the case would be made that she’s not a Vermonter.
Usually the criteria is: “How many ya got in the ground?”
None in the ground? Well, you can’t be a Vermonter, then, I guess.
When we’re on Cape Cod, just south of where she was born, she’s considered to be off Cape, which is anyone who’s not born on the Cape. Kind of like the reverse of flatlander. Just because you’re born in Massachusetts does not mean you qualify to be a Cape Codder even if you’ve been coming to the Cape your entire life. So, my wife lives in limbo. She’s not a Vermonter. She’s not a Cape Codder. The poor girl can’t figure out where she fits in.
Community forum conversations start off nice enough, but within no time they’ll turn quite ugly. The us v. them mentality kicks in quickly and all hell breaks loose. Name calling. Nasty language. Threats. Bullying. The most recent flair up has been over this lovely sculpture of a 30-foot troll created by Danish artist Thomas Dambo.
The troll is cool; not that I’ve seen it. The minimum parking on private property is not enough to accommodate the throngs of people who want to see this thing. Too many people have overrun the place to the point where the landowner has now closed it off.
It makes one wonder what those involved thought might happen. When you have something this cool, it makes the local TV and print news, which in turn makes it into social media and broadcasts around the world, might you think a few people might show up? When too many people do show up all it takes is a few out-of-state license plates for the discussion to devolve. These damn flatlanders ruin it for everyone.
So, here’s my take on this. We’re all people trying to live together on Planet Earth. If this sculpture had not been advertised on social media, then people would not have known about it and the parking lot would not be overrun.
Homo sapiens have a lousy reputation when it comes to living in peace. Our history shows that more often than not we’re in conflict. We seem to be more comfortable destroying our fellow man instead of living together in harmony. It’s interesting that nearly every religion teaches us to love our fellow man. That only lasts until you get home from church, and you turn on your screen to read about someone from “away” and how they’re ruining your life.
Ever stop to think that maybe “they” are not the problem?
Bob Stannard has been a Vermont political commentator for over two decades. He is an author, musician and former state legislator and lobbyist.
