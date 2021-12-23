For more than two years the Elmore Selectboard has been dealing with issues surrounding the structurally deficient Elmore town garage. When the extent of the problems with the building became evident, an engineering study of the structure was completed.
Upon review of the final study, it became clear to the selectboard and those who were following the issue that the structure was not safe and needed to be replaced sooner rather than later. The issue then turned to the site itself.
Reviewing the complete engineering survey showed that approximately 15 percent of the septic system for the current garage is not even on town property. Instead, it sits on a neighboring land.
Moreover, the area is a wetland next to a brook the flows into Lake Elmore, not more than 200 yards away. So, at a minimum a new septic field would have to be constructed if the current site for the town garage is to be used for a new structure.
Given the very shallow depth of the water table on the site, its proximity to Lake Elmore and the natural flow of water on the property toward the lake, construction of a new septic system on the present site is viewed by several who have been following the issue as a very risky venture, especially given the continual strengthening of water pollution controls by the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
Questions have also been raised about the overall size of the current parcel, which is shared with the Elmore Fire Department, future needs for winter sand and other materials, as well as their storage in such proximity to Lake Elmore.
When all these factors were considered, it seemed prudent to search for a new site where all of them could be addressed in a more responsible way and allow for growth of the town and the impact on the town highway department. I believe it is fair to say that spending money to construct a new garage on the present site does not seem to be a prudent expenditure of taxpayer’s money to a large majority of the selectboard and those who have been involved with the project in any way.
Having missed very few selectboard meetings in the last several years, I can well attest to the amount of work each of the members has put into this project, especially given the cost of the undertaking. There has been a lot of teeth gnashing as the expense of the project sank in over the past two years and last year’s curtailed town meeting delaying getting more details to townspeople.
I believe any delays have been created by the understanding of the overall costs involved and an honest desire by our selectboard to be certain that whatever plan is ultimately brought forth to voters this winter is the most fiscally prudent plan possible. This means it will provide Elmore with the longest serving facility possible, by being planned for the most efficient use of the land needed, together with the most cost-effective structural enlargement should this be required in future years.
With cost estimates running between $2,000,000 and $2,500,000, two things become immediately apparent. First, this will be the most expensive project to come before Elmore voters to date, and second, it will require a bond issue of 20 to 30 years, though it appears some outside funding may mitigate some of the total costs.
Hopefully, everyone in Elmore will look for announcements of planned hearings on the town garage project between now and town meeting, which are posted at the town clerk’s office and town hall and at elmorevt.org.
Donald Valentine lives in Elmore and regularly attends municipal meetings.
