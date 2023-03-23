Avram Patt

We are about halfway through the first year of the 2023-2024 biennium. The pace has picked up at crossover time, when bills must have been voted out of their committees, approved by the House or the Senate, and sent to the other body for consideration to pass this year. A total of 417 bills have been introduced in the House and 136 in the Senate.

Most will not see action this year, and many won’t next year either. Parts of some bills may be attached as amendments to bills that did meet the crossover deadline, but for the most part, bills not taken up yet either won’t be, or may be acted on next year. Of course, new bills will also be introduced in 2024.

